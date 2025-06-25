Rumor: Nintendo Has Ramped Up To Make 3 Million Switch 2 Consoles A Month

Nintendo seems to have immediately made adjustments to their business following the incredible success of the Switch 2 at launch.

At the start of the month, the rumor spread around that the Switch 2 sold 3 million units in its first 24 hours. While that would have been incredible if true, the official announcement from Nintendo was still groundbreaking: 3.5 million units sold in the first four days.

To be clear, it is absolutely possible that the console sold 3 million units in 24 hours, but presumably Nintendo couldn’t verify the data to that date, but only after taking in a few more days.

In any case, as shared by Nintendo Patents Watch on Bluesky, Nintendo has reportedly ramped up their capacity to make Switch 2 consoles. In fact, it’s been ramped up to the point that they will now be making 3 million units a month.

In other words, Nintendo is now making as many Switch 2 consoles as they sold in the first few days on a monthly basis. While we don’t know what their initial manufacturing capacity was, that is an incredible forecast of just how much demand for the console exists.

This is really unlikely to just be bluster for the company. Nintendo has been historically reticent to make a large stock of consoles until they were sure that demand is large.

As we understood it in the past, Nintendo didn’t always make enough supply of their consoles to meet demand, although the reasons were sometimes a little different. Many times, Nintendo would admit that they underestimated demand at launch, and there were also inauspicious times when they lacked capacity or supply to meet demand.

Nintendo made a deliberate choice for the Switch 2 to make so many consoles that it would be possible for them to break sales records with 3.5 million units. They definitely made more consoles than that, even if they weren’t able to get them out of stores in time for the launch.

Nintendo Patents Watch does clarify that their source, DigiTimes, has not always been a reliable source of information. As is always the case, we weigh these rumors on a scale of credibility, as even reliable sources can get their rumors wrong.

More than hitting sales records, this is great news for gamers who still don’t have their hands on a console, as Nintendo is reportedly stepping up to make their fans happy.