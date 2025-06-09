Rumor: Switch 2 Sold 3 Million Units In Its First 24 Hours

Nintendo Prime has shared a pretty incredible rumor about the Switch 2.

He shared this claim on Twitter:

I have now heard from 3 independent people that Nintendo have globally shifted over 3m Switch 2 units. This doesn’t include any additional sales made today already and over the upcoming weekend.

For perspective, no console has come close to that level of sales in 24 hours. Over a 24 hour launch, the previous record was held by PS4, which sold just over 1m units worldwide.

The two month total record is around 4.5m units, held by PS5 and PS4.

Nintendo is on pace to beat that in less than a week.

Sales of this magnitude have literally never been seen in console history!

Of course, we will go ahead and share the obvious disclaimer here. As exciting as this rumor is, Prime doesn’t have a recent track record for rumors. Some people may question if his username is indicative of bias, but we think it’s safe to assume that he would share this information in good faith.

Prime did reveal one of his sources, Paul Gale, also a content creator. The other two sources want to stay anonymous.

If this rumor is true, it would certainly support the trope that ‘the internet is not real life.’ As much criticism as the console has faced in the past few months, in good and bad faith alike, we did already get a sense that it wasn’t quite matching up with consumer interest for Nintendo’s next console.

But then, it is true that financial analysts, who may or may not be gamers themselves, but study the business side of the industry, made lofty predictions for the console. DFC Intelligence called last week the most important product launch in the industry’s history. David Gibson of MST Financial opined that demand for the console could be at 9 million units and above. And Ampere claimed it would outsell the entire PC gaming handheld market (estimated at 6 million units sold including the Steam Deck) on its own before this year ends.

Knowing how Nintendo does business, they aren’t likely to rush with a press release to announce it to the world. Rather, we will probably have to wait for their next business meeting. They could make the announcement sometime between their 85th annual shareholder meeting this June 27, and their next quarterly report on August 1.

And lest we all forget, the reason DFC called the Switch 2 launch so important is because the industry is looking for new opportunities for growth to reverse the trend of layoffs and studio closures. Even if you aren’t a Nintendo fan or personally interested in the Switch 2, you absolutely should be cheering for its success, as everyone is looking for that rising tide that will lift all boats.