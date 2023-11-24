Hogwarts Legacy Proving To Be Popular On Nintendo Switch

Despite its downgrades, the game is not having problems in the marketplace.

Hogwarts Legacy was one of the more popular games with fans this year. Fans waited a good while for Avalanche Software to turn this game out into the marketplace. However, the initial launch was not what fans had hoped for. Rather than being available across all the supported platforms simultaneously, it was pushed back into three different waves. We saw the game’s first wave land into the marketplace for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, several months later, the game managed to be released on the last generation’s Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms. Then, this month, we saw Hogwarts Legacy land on the Nintendo Switch console.

Nintendo’s hybrid console is getting old at this point. We’re now anticipating Nintendo unveiling what the next successor console will end up being. Of course, we might be a good ways off from its initial release, but that reveal shouldn’t be too far out. Despite the aging console platform, the latest release from Avalanche Software is having no problem turning over a profit. It looks like fans are taking up with the game on the Nintendo Switch, with it already hitting the top third game sold this year for the console in the UK. That’s quite a feat, but this was also quite the anticipated game release.

Thanks to Gamerant, we’re learning that Gamesinudstry.biz’s Christopher Dring posted on X that in the UK, the Nintendo Switch’s top three sold games this year feature Hogwarts Legacy in third place. The game was apparently only beaten by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. That is quite the feat for the game, as we have seen some comparison videos that highlight just how much has changed for players who opt to enjoy Hogwarts Legacy with the Nintendo Switch.

While visually, the game was dialed back; there is also a lot of loading featured on the platform. Rather than some areas being opened for players to walk right into, there’s now a loading screen for the Nintendo Switch. It’s not too surprising as the Nintendo Switch is not as big of a powerhouse compared to its competitor platforms. Regardless of the areas in which the Nintendo Switch doesn’t thrive, players are still flocking into the stores to pick up a copy of the game.

As mentioned, Hogwarts Legacy is fully out for all the supported platforms. In fact, if you haven’t picked up a copy of the game, we have a Before You Buy video coverage. Of course, the footage below does not represent the gameplay experience you might have with the Nintendo Switch platform.