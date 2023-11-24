Top 10 Upcoming Beat ’em Up Games of 2024

While there all sorts of action-style video games out there, beat’em up types are special because they’re just about beating bad guys without muss or fuss. And these games from 2024 will help with that.

#10 Another Crab’s Treasure

When you hear about Soulslike titles, you’ll understand that there are beat’em up elements to such games, albeit in different manners and styles. With Another Crab’s Treasure, you’ll see these styles take you under the sea because you’re playing a literal crab!

In this case, you’re a hermit crab who has had his shell “repossessed!” To get it back, you’ll have to wander the waters and fight all manner of sea creatures to try and get what you need to buy your shell back. However, to do that, you’ll need to wear trash as shells to withstand the damage heading your way.

Do you have what it takes to get your shell back?

#9 Toxic Crusaders

If you don’t remember the Toxic Crusaders animated series, don’t worry; you’re not alone. It only lasted one season, but people were so passionate about continuing its plot that they made a video game to ensure it went on!

Yep, this game is not just a side-scrolling beat’em up title, but it’s the “second season” of the story, and you’ll play as all the crusaders as they attempt to protect their home and stop all the monsters that roam around it.

Plus, the game has a 4-person co-op, fully voice-acted cutscenes with professionals, and more! So why not give it a try?

#8 Battle Crush

Now let’s show you a different kind of beat’em up title: the battle royale. Yes, this would fit into that genre because the goal is to beat the other competitors so that you are the only one surviving at the end. In Battle Crush, that will be your goal, and there are plenty of ways to get the job done.

The story is that you are a character chosen by the gods to enter an arena and see who comes out on top. Simple, right? Except, you’ll have 29 other people to worry about, and you’ll need to pick the skills you want and hope you can use them well.

#7 Slave Zero X

Well, we all knew that when the robots took over, it’d be a bad thing, but in this case, it might just save everything.

In Slave Zero X, you’ll play as a vengeful robot who seeks to take down the “false god” who has enslaved the robots that are used for warfare. The problem? The robots are alive! While many simply hope for freedom, you will cut out the middleman and cut down the person pulling the strings!

Unleash powerful combos with your sword and fight for your freedom, or die trying to get out. Will you be able to complete your quest?

#6 Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate

How about another twist on the beat’em up style? Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate, yes, that’s a really long name, is an anime-style beat’em up mixed with fighting game tactics.

In this case, you’ll choose a character and then wander through the various districts of Tokyo, attempting to defeat a phantom and his goons. Along the way, you’ll meet new characters, get to power up your moves, and even team up with friends!

The game has multiple modes to choose from, and there are plenty of ways to power up your characters so they can do what you want. Plus, be on the lookout for Easter Eggs!

#5 Monolith: Requiem of the Ancients

Welcome to the world of Gliese, a place that has many secrets within, magic to unlock, and a dark presence binding it together.

You are Astor, a young being trying to free the planet. But to do so, you’ll need to wander its many landscapes, fight numerous foes, and unlock the powers within as you overcome certain obstacles!

How you take on foes is your choice! You can be a powerful close-range fighter or do long-range attacks to keep foes at a distance! You can even unleash magic upon them if that’s your preference. The more you unlock, the more your options grow, so seek out new powers and save this world!

#4 Stick It to the Stickman

How badly have you wanted to stick it to your co-workers? Well, you’ll find out in Stick It to the Stickman!

The game focuses on you being a nameless employee who seeks to climb the “corporate ladder.” However, plenty of other stickmen like you are trying to climb that same ladder. The solution? Take them out with extreme prejudice!

Use whatever weapons you have to wipe out your competitors, and have a ball while doing it! Don’t be afraid to get creative, including using vehicles to wipe them all out of sight!

In the end, only YOU deserve to be at the top of the ladder, right?

#3 Ikaro Will Not Die

One of the key parts about beat’em up titles is that the game is often about combos, and that sometimes means you need to stop one combo to start another. But in Ikaro Will Not Die, the whole point is to never stop and to use your momentum to deliver better attacks and ensure your enemies never lay a hand on you.

The game is a sequel to another beat’em up title, and it promises to take what the first one did and then expand upon it to create an even deeper gameplay system. Do you think you can keep up the pace and stick it to those trying to hold you down?

#2 G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra

When it comes to iconic franchises, you can get much better than this group of G.I. Joes! In G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra, you’ll get rewound back to the 80s, as the classic cartoon gets reborn as a side-scrolling beat’em up where you’ll play as Duke, Scarlett, Snake Eyes, and more to take on the forces of Cobra and their plans for world domination!

Each Joe has special moves to use, so pick the character you like the most and save the day! After all, you don’t want Cobra to have his throne, do you? We didn’t think so.

So now you know. And knowing is half the battle!

#1 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Finally, we’re ending with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The franchise as a whole is a “beat’em up” style, but this game will take it to the next level by adding in RPG elements, combo attacks, loads of unique weapons, and so on.

Plus, you’ll get to play Ichiban as he attempts to reclaim the wealth that he worked so hard for and maybe even meet his mother! Doesn’t that sound like a worthy cause?

Not to mention, there are loads of special side quests and minigames for you to enjoy as you venture around both Japan and Hawaii! So, ready for an adventure?