One Player Is Still In Splatoon Wii Even After Online Servers Shut Down

Just a couple weeks ago the online servers for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U shut down forever…which is a really sad considering this was one of the best eras to be a Nintendo fan, right before the groundbreaking release of the Nintendo Switch. While there is a new Nintendo console on the horizon, it only makes sense for older consoles to be going out of date.

Something that Nintendo 3DS and Wii U players did to keep their childhood memories alive with their friends for as long as possible was to stay in the servers for as long as possible. There has officially been one player left in the Splatoon Wii servers since they shut down.

According to GameSpot, the user Lcd101 has been the last one standing in the 2015 Wii U title since the servers went down forever on April 9. Lcd101 made a post saying, “Almost a day after closing, I am the final Splatoon 1 player online. I’m going to hold out for as long as I can.” With this, they shared an image of them inside the game where matchmaking takes place.

Ahoy all! Here we are with another rotation! Would it be too soon to call myself the new Captain of the New Squidbeak Splatoon…? Ooh, that’s a title I’ve always wanted! I feel like I’ve earned it.

In a more recent update to their Twitter profile, they said, “I am still online, but the lobby gives me the error code for maintenance, 106-0811. I intend to stay online in this state for as long as possible.”

It is quite amazing to think about just how long they have managed to stay in the Splatoon Wii U game since the online servers shut down and to think of just how much longer this user might be able to stay locked in.