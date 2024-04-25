Capcom Celebrates Golden Week With Massive Set Of Sales!

Look, we know that when it comes to video games, sometimes there are SO MANY to buy, and yet, you don’t have the time or money to enjoy or get them. It’s a rough paradox that many gamers have to endure. As such, many gamers try to wait for certain sales of key titles so that they can save a little money. Thankfully, publishers are willing to do that at times, and sometimes, they do it during entire weeks so that you can have the best deals possible. In Japan, “Golden Week” is going on, and Capcom is rewarding players around the world for that by giving them massive discounts on their titles and series.

As you’ll see in the tweet below, not only can you get some of their biggest titles for a huge discount, but some of them are up to 87% off what they were before! That’s not just huge savings. That’s a steal!

All that glitters is gold in the Capcom Golden Week Sale, now in full swing on all platforms! Save up to 87% on some of our biggest franchises like Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and more for a limited time!



✨ https://t.co/IsMRj7B9Y8 pic.twitter.com/LRCJutoHEW — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) April 24, 2024

If you wish to have some context on what is “cheap” via this sale, you can get Resident Evil 4 Remake for $19.99. Yep, one of the titles that was labeled “Game of the Year” by many sites and award shows can be yours for just twenty bucks. That’s pretty good. So, if you never got to play the remade adventure of Leon S. Kennedy and got to see the upgrades that Capcom made to the title, now is your chance to enjoy it while it’s cheap!

Or how about Monster Hunter Rise? This title is one that keeps giving glory to Capcom, and fans can’t get enough of the content. If you get the Nintendo version of the title, you can buy it for just $9.99! Then, if you want the massive expansion, you can get that for just $16! So you can get a bundle of sorts for just over $25, and you’ll have plenty of content to enjoy for some time. Trust us, that’s a game you can grind on for hundreds of hours and not be bored. Well, if you enjoy that kind of game, that is.

So, what other franchises are in the “Golden Week Sale?” Those series would include Ace Attorney, Dragon’s Dogma, Mega Man, Street Fighter, Devil May Cry, Dead Rising, and more!

Seriously, it’s rare to get games on sale for as low as this all-in-one shot. If you’ve been saving your money, and have been wanting more Capcom titles, now is the chance to reward yourself for your patience.