Capcom Might Break a Resident Evil Trend This Year

Quite a few fans are eagerly awaiting Capcom’s unveiling of what they plan to do next for the Resident Evil franchise. We’re still left wondering whether we will receive another remake or perhaps the next mainline installment. Whatever the case, there is enormous anticipation about whether 2024 will see a Resident Evil video game or not.

It wasn’t until the folks over at Gamerant reported earlier today that I realized Resident Evil games have been rather faithful in releasing annually. Overall, since the release of this franchise, we very rarely saw a year go by without a game released into the marketplace. That’s not to say every game was a mainline hit. Some titles were spin-offs or minor releases that kept the fanbase playing through some new zombie-focused content.

However, since 2019, we have seen another barrage of Resident Evil games. Each year since the Resident Evil 2 remake, we have seen a title launch. Again, that doesn’t mean a big title hit, but there was something available for fans. The latest installment to have been released was 2023’s Resident Evil 4 remake. But beyond that, we’re left waiting on what’s coming next.

As we reported earlier today, there is a new rumor circulating online that the next mainline installment of the iconic survival horror franchise won’t be available until next year. So that has us wondering whether a remake could arrive before 2024 wraps up. If not, Capcom will break that trend. Of course, they have been rather consistent in releasing games yearly. It could be that the teams just didn’t have the time to get their projects ready for a release in 2024.

Fortunately, there are other survival horror games to look forward to playing this year, even if capcom’s franchise is absent. For instance, we have the remake of Silent Hill 2 in the works. That should hopefully spark some newfound interest in this Konami IP. Likewise, there is the SFB Games’ upcoming release, Crow Country, that seeks to give players another taste of the classic survival horror gameplay experience. So again, 2024 will still have some spooky games to dig into.