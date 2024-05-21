Crime Boss: Rockay City Coming to Steam with DLC Next Month

The game was released on the Epic Games Store last year.

On June 18, Crime Boss: Rockay City will finally be available on Steam after spending the last year as an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC. The title, published by 505 Games and developed by INGAME STUDIOS, invites players to become a notorious criminal legend in the first-person shooter.

“We are so thankful to the growing community for sticking with Crime Boss as we work tirelessly to improve and build upon the game. [The game] coming to Steam is another huge leap forward for the game, and we welcome people to revisit Rockay with fresh eyes. We’re so excited for the future of Crime Boss,” said INGAME STUDIOS head of development Jarek Kolar.

A new DLC titled Cagnali’s Order will also be released on all platforms on June 18.

Check out a trailer for the Cagnali’s Order DLC below:

“Cagnali’s Order features four dystopian missions where the Rockay City Police Department have been joined by an evil mega-corporation’s robotic police squad. Bursting with new enemies, a new boss, playable characters (plus obligatory laser gun!). Cagnali’s Order forms the backbone of the expansion package, which already includes a re-worked gaming system, levels, weapons packs, heists and so much more,” an overview of the DLC reads.

505 Games has also released a roadmap of future content, including new characters, perks, and levels. Halloween-themed content will be released later in 2024.

Crime Boss: Rockay City was first released for PC via Epic Games Store on March 28, 2023. A PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S release followed in June.