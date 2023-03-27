Crime Boss: Rockay City Official Launch Trailer Drops

During The Game Awards 2022, we were surprised by the announcement of a brand new game called Crime Boss: Rockay City. This title came with a pretty thrilling cast of actors taking the roles of unique characters, and best of all, it was a game that players wouldn’t have to wait too long before it was released. Fortunately, it looks like that release is still intact, as tomorrow, March 28, 2023, players will get their hands on Crime Boss: Rockay City. But if you haven’t been sold on picking this game up just yet, then you could give the official launch trailer a watch in the video we have embedded above.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, players are getting a new thrilling FPS game entangled in a wacky storyline. Players are following Travis Baker, which actor Michael Madsen portrays. With Rockay City being in a constant battle between different crime factions, the former leader of the area has died, leaving the throne up for grabs. Seeking the fame, glory, and power that comes with being the king of Rockay City, Travis Baker starts his journey to reach the top dog spot. Of course, a life of crime is anything but easy, and getting to the top will require a skilled team.

In the game, players go through a series of crimes and heists to rank up their name across Rockay City. But to ensure success, you’ll need to hire a team of thugs to help out in your escapades. Fortunately, this means that you can connect with friends online and go through some missions together. Although it seems like if you would rather have a solo experience, you can have bots take on secondary players to help throughout the missions. As mentioned, you can find a breakdown of the narrative for this game in the latest official trailer.

You’ll get to see the star-studded cast of actors and actresses that will be helping bring some of these over-the-top characters to life. Included are the likes of Michael Rooker, Kim Basinger, Danny Glover, Damion Pitier, Danny Trejo, Vanilla Ice, and even Chuck Norris. As you can imagine, the Chuck Norris jokes are bountiful in this trailer. Again, if you’re interested in picking up Crime Boss: Rockay City, you’ll be able to do so tomorrow, March 28, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PC platform on the Epic Games Store. Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms will receive the game later at an undetermined date.