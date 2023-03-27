Resident Evil 4 Remake Datamine Might Have Uncovered Separate Ways DLC

Plenty of eager players are still just getting their hands on Capcom’s latest release, Resident Evil 4. The remake was highly anticipated and hyped, so for players that are either just getting their hands on the game or who have owned it since launch, multiple playthroughs are likely in the works. But, of course, just like with every Resident Evil game, one playthrough is just not enough, and it might take some players quite a bit of time before they feel ready for that next serving of IP. But we might see a DLC release coming into the marketplace next as fans uncovered a datamine for The Another Order.

If you enjoyed the original release of Resident Evil 4, then you might recall Separate Ways. It was an additional game mode that was accessible after completing the main campaign. It’s worth noting that this was not a game mode available for the Nintendo GameCube. So you would have missed out on this feature if your only experience was playing Resident Evil 4 on the Nintendo console platform. Regardless, this game mode places players in the role of Ada Wong.

Thanks to Gosetsu from the RE Wiki Discord, they managed to datamine Resident Evil 4 Remake and find evidence that "The Another Order", otherwise known as "Separate Ways" exists in the files.



Will we see this announcement in the near future?#RE4 #ResidentEvil4Remake pic.twitter.com/Em0jpeytBS — Will | Resident Evil Central 👁️ (@ResiEvilCentral) March 25, 2023

Ada Wong’s campaign had five chapters, and you get more insight into her reasoning for being within the area. Likewise, you’ll get to see how this character plays a role within different moments of the game campaign. So it’s likely we’ll see this game mode included within the Resident Evil 4 remake. We’re just not sure when we’ll see it. Fortunately, as mentioned, the Resident Evil Central Twitter account uncovered a datamine that showcased files for The Another Order. It’s assumed that this will be the Separate Ways storyline that players will get within the game.

Fans have since been wondering if this campaign will be free or if they will be required to purchase the DLC later on. Regardless, we’ll have to wait for the official announcement. Fortunately, the Resident Evil 4 remake is now available for players to go through in the meantime. In fact, there are even tricks players are uncovering to get through certain sections of the game faster. Currently, Resident Evil 4 is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage on the title, which you can view in the video we have embedded below.