Resident Evil 4 Remake Fans Are Discovering A New Trick To Bypass Village Fight

The remake for Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 just released a few days ago, and there are already players who have started the game’s second run. If you flew through the campaign and are enjoying the new game plus mode, then there is a useful trick available to get around that village fight. Players are now uncovering a feature that allows Leon to trigger the crowd to head into the church immediately rather than forcing a lengthy battle of survival. But it seems that you’ll need to ensure you have a scoped rifle to pull this trick off; otherwise, you might be forced to deal with the swarm of infected.

Thanks to VG247, who spotted a Tweet recently, KuyaDenzel95 has alerted their followers that Leon can actually cause the bell to ring out ahead of time. According to the report, it looks like Leon has to reach a rooftop and get a clear view of the bell off in the distance. Since it’s a bit off in the distance, a scoped rifle is your best option to shoot and hit the bell. But once Leon manages to hit the bell, the cutscene will trigger, forcing the villagers to mindlessly wander to the church. That should shave off quite a bit of time for players trying to speedrun through the game.

Today I learned you can skip the opening village fight in Resident Evil 4 Remake by shooting the bell from a rooftop. A scoped rifle makes it easier, obviously.

Credit to the users Sorekasho and Tactical_Banter on Reddit.

Now if you haven’t played Resident Evil 4 and don’t care about spoilers, the village is actually a really early part of the game. Leon enters the village and gets swarmed by infected villagers seeking to kill Leon. While you could try and take out all the enemies, there’s not too much point as it’s just a timed event. Players are meant to run around the area in an attempt to avoid taking too much damage. Eventually, the church bell rings out, and it causes the villagers to stop attacking and head into the building, leaving Leon behind. So having this option to skip out on the fight will save some time for those trying to hit a new record speedrunning the game.

We’re sure that there will be even more new tricks uncovered to skip sections of the game or make battles far easier when it comes to speedruns. But since this game is rather new, it will take some time before speedrunners start uncovering new useful tricks to pull off during the game. Currently, Resident Evil 4 is available to pick up and play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage on the title, which you can view in the video we have embedded below.