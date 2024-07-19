Genshin Impact Receives New Patch Version 4.8

Geshin Impact is a very popular anime style game that gamers are able to use on consoles and moblie devices. The game has gotten a brand new update bringing forth new limited time adventures in a brand new area that players will be able to explore.

In this update, players will also be able to meet a brand new character as well. There are also many more objectives that players will need to complete as well after this brand new update. The new character that was introduced during the update is named Emilie, which is the final Fontaine character that players will be able to get in the game. There is also the new Simulanka summertime zone being added to the game as well.

Players will be able to visit this area during 4.8 before the new update takes place a little while later on. This means players need to get whatever items they are wanting before they disappear as well. Players will be able to discover this new location by completing the “Summertide Scales and Tales” quests.

Below is a list of the patch notes from the brand new Genshin Impact update, version 4.8.

I. Limited-Time Area: Simulanka

This area is only available during Version 4.8.

II. Encounter Point Changes

The number of Encounter Points obtained from completing: Archon Quests, Character Story Quests, and Hangout Events has been increased. World Quests, Story Quests from Limited-Time Events, and collecting event rewards has been decreased.

Completing World Quests that begin Limited-Time Events, Afterword World Quests from Limited-Time Events, and City Reputation: Requests will no longer give Encounter Points.

III. Other Changes

Trailing Effect added to certain characters, including Diluc.

IV. Character Banners

Emilie, a new Dendro character, is available on the character banner.

V. Event

The Simulanka, a limited-time summer zone, is available until the end of Version 4.8. Players are encouraged to explore and claim rewards before it disappears.

Genshin Impact is avaliable on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and mobile devices.