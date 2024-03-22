Genshin Impact: Chiori Talent Guide

Chiori relies on her Elemental Skill for her damage output. She can make use of any DEF Artifacts due to her damage scaling.

Genshin Impact Version 4.5 is Geo-heavy. Chiori makes her debut with Arataki Itto’s third rerun. Unlike Itto, Chiori is a Sub-DPS who focuses on dealing off-field Geo damage. She creates a Geo Construct with her Elemental Skill, which can resonate with other Geo Constructs to deal more damage.

Chiori relies on her Elemental Skill, so level that up first. This Talent will also affect Tamoto’s damage and trigger Chiori’s 1st Ascension Passive Talent. Increase her Elemental Burst next and leave her Normal Attack for last.

Combat Talents

Normal Attack – Weaving Blade

Chiori can perform up to 4 rapid strikes. Her Charged Attack allows her to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Finally, the Plunging Attack deals Physical AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill – Fluttering Hasode

Tapping the Elemental Skill causes Chiori to dash forward, summon Tamoto, and sweep her blade upward to deal AoE Geo DMG to nearby opponents. This attack scales off of her ATK and DEF.

If you hold the Skill, you will enter Aiming Mode to adjust the dash direction.

When active, Tamoto will slash at nearby opponents at intervals, dealing AoE Geo DMG based on Chiori’s ATK and DEF. Additionally, if there are nearby Geo Constructs or Geo Constructs are created nearby, another Tamoto will be summoned next to your active character. Only 1 additional Tamoto can be summoned like this and its duration is independently counted.

Elemental Burst – Hiyoku: Twin Blades

Chiori deals AoE Geo DMG based on her ATK and DEF. This Burst costs 50 Energy and has a cooldown of 13.5 seconds.

Passive Talents

1st Ascension – Tailor-Made

Shortly after using Fluttering Hasode’s upward sweep, your party will gain one of two effects. If you press/tap the Elemental Skill, you will trigger the Tapestry effect. If you press/tap the Normal Attack, the Tailoring effect will be triggered instead.

Tapestry will switch to the next character in your roster and grant all party members “Seize the Moment.” With this effect, when your active party member hits an opponent with any version of their Normal Attack, Tamoto will execute a coordinated attack at that enemy’s location, dealing 100% of Fluttering Hasode’s upward sweep DMG as AoE Geo DMG. This is considered Elemental Skill DMG. “Seize the Moment” lasts 8 seconds. 1 of Tamoto’s coordinated attacks can be unleashed every 2 seconds. Finally, 2 coordinated attacks can occur per “Seize the Moment” effect duration.

Tailoring grants Chiori Geo infusion for 5 seconds.

When Chiori is on the field, if she doesn’t use either her Elemental Skill or Normal Attack within a short time after using Fluttering Hasode’s upward sweep, the Tailoring effect (Geo infusion) will be triggered by default.

4th Ascension – The Finishing Touch

When a nearby party member creates a Geo Construct, Chiori will gain a 20% Geo DMG Bonus for 20 seconds.

Utility Passive – Brocaded Collar’s Beauteous Silhouette

When any party member is wearing an outfit apart from their default outfit, or is wearing a wind glider other than the Wings of First Flight, your party members will obtain the Swift Stride effect. This effect increases Movement SPD by 10%. However, Swift Stride does not take effect in Domains, Trounce Domains, and the Spiral Abyss. This effect does not stack.

You can take advantage of this effect by simply swapping out the gliding wings on one of your characters. Doing so will affect the entire party. Essentially, you don’t need different skins or wings on every party member, just one.

Combat Talent Materials

Every Talent has 10 levels each that require the same materials. To Triple Crown a character, multiply all materials by three.

Talent Level 2 6 Spectral Husk

3 Teachings of Light

12,500 Mora Talent Level 3 3 Spectral Heart

2 Guide to Light

17,500 Mora Talent Level 4 4 Spectral Heart

4 Guide to Light

25,000 Mora Talent Level 5 6 Spectral Heart

6 Guide to Light

30,000 Mora Talent Level 6 9 Spectral Heart

9 Guide to Light

37,500 Mora Talent Level 7 4 Spectral Nucleus

4 Philosophies of Light

1 Lightless Silk String

120,000 Mora Talent Level 8 6 Spectral Nucleus

6 Philosophies of Light

1 Lightless Silk String

260,000 Mora Talent Level 9 9 Spectral Nucleus

12 Philosophies of Light

2 Lightless Silk String

450,000 Mora Talent Level 10 12 Spectral Nucleus

16 Philosophies of Light

2 Lightless Silk String

1 Crown of Insight

700,000 Mora Total Talent Materials 6 Spectral Husk

22 Spectral Heart

31 Spectral Nucleus

3 Teachings of Light

21 Guide to Light

38 Philosophies of Light

6 Lightless Silk String

1 Crown of Insight

1,652,500 Mora

