The Casting of Frank Stone Release Date Revealed

Dead by Daylight's new 2v8 game mode and cross-progression support have dates now too.

The Casting of Frank Stone will be released on September 3, according to publisher Behaviour Interactive and developer Supermassive Games.

The Standard Edition of The Casting of Frank Stone will cost $39,99, while the Deluxe Edition will set players back $49.99 and will include instant access to ‘The Cutting Room Floor’ feature, allowing players to return to key decision points in the story to change a certain outcome or find missed collectibles. The Deluxe Edition will also include eight exclusive costumes.

“The Casting of Frank Stone is a single-player cinematic nightmare revolving around four friends who, while shooting a movie, unlock horrors beyond comprehension,” the game’s official description reads. “Set in the world of Dead by Daylight, the game takes the popular long-running title into unexplored territory making it a can’t-miss horror experience for fans and newcomers alike.”

Additionally, purchasing any version of the game will unlock the following exclusive rewards in Dead by Daylight:

“Frank Stone Mask” cosmetic for The Trapper (Deluxe Edition exclusive)

“Frank Stone” badge and banner (Deluxe Edition exclusive)

Three Rellik doll charms (Deluxe Edition exclusive)

“Murder Mill” shirt cosmetic for all Original Survivors

“Murder Mill” badge and banner

Two million Bloodpoints

Dead by Daylight fans have even more cause to celebrate, as the game’s new 2v8 game mode will be released on July 25. This will pit two killers against eight survivors across five classic maps, all of which have been expanded.

Cross-progression support will be added to Dead by Daylight on July 22. The game revealed its July roadmap earlier this month, revealing the long-rumored Tomb Raider crossover.

The Casting of Frank Stone will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 3, 2024. Pre-orders are now open.

