Genshin Impact: Best Yae Miko Build

Yae Miko is a 5-Star Electro Catalyst character in Genshin Impact. She specializes in off-field damage and Electro reactions.

Wherever the Raiden Shogun goes, Yae Miko isn’t far behind. For Genshin Impact Version 4.4, Yae Miko returns for a rerun alongside Xiao to close out Phase 2. In general, Yae Miko excels in off-field Electro damage. She fits in especially well with Aggravate and Quicken teams, providing that extra Electro to keep the reactions going.

Due to her off-field potential, her Elemental Skill is her most valuable asset in combat. It has a short cooldown time with a relatively high duration. For the best results, focus on increasing her CRIT DMG and Elemental Mastery to make her reactions hard hitters.

Best Position – Sub-DPS

Surprisingly, Yae Miko’s secondary stat is CRIT Rate. This means that your Artifacts and Weapon should focus on increasing her CRIT DMG and Elemental Mastery. Since her Elemental Burst is the second priority Combat Talent, you don’t need to invest much in Energy Recharge.

However, if you do place Yae Miko on a team, you will most likely need another Electro character to run with her. This should help with providing consistent reaction damage and keeping both characters’ Elemental Bursts charged.

Best Weapons

Weapons for Yae Miko should focus on increasing her CRIT DMG or ATK. Weapon Skills should add some bonus to the wielder’s Elemental Skill or provide some additional damage buff.

5-Star – Kagura’s Verity

Yae Miko’s signature weapon is her best weapon. Kagura’s Verity increases the wielder’s CRIT DMG. Its Weapon Skill grants the Kagura Dance effect whenever the wielder uses their Elemental Skill. Each stack of Kagura Dance increases the wielder’s Elemental Skill DMG by 12% for 16 seconds. This effect can stack up to 3 times. When the wielder possesses all 3 stacks, they will also gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus.

Skyward Atlas and Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds are good alternatives for Yae Miko’s general Sub-DPS build. If you use Yae Miko for Aggravate or Quicken reactions, try out A Thousand Floating Dreams.

4-Star – The Widsith

The Widsith increases the wielder’s CRIT DMG and grants the wielder a random theme song for 10 seconds. The wielder can get one of three songs: Recitative, Aria, and Interlude. Recitative increases the wielder’s ATK. Aria increases Elemental DMG. Interlude increases Elemental Mastery. The wielder can gain a song once every 30 seconds.

If you decide to buy the Battle Pass, Sacrificial Jade will increase CRIT Rate and Elemental Mastery. Otherwise, you can try the craftable Hakushin Ring.

3-Star – Magic Guide

Magic Guide increases the wielder’s Elemental Mastery and increases DMG against enemies affected by Hydro or Electro. Since Yae Miko operates by applying Electro, this should increase her overall damage output.

Try the Emerald Orb if Yae Miko is on an Electro-Charged team.

Best Artifacts

4PC Golden Troupe

The 2-piece set of Golden Troupe increases the wielder’s Elemental Skill DMG by 20%. With 4 pieces, the set further increases Elemental Skill DMG by 25%, bringing the total buff to 45%. Additionally, when the wielder is not on the field, Elemental Skill DMG increases by another 25%. When off-field, the wielder can get a bonus of 70%. The off-field effect will be cleared 2 seconds after the wielder takes the field.

This set is best for characters who provide passive Elemental Skill DMG – like Yae Miko. Even if Yae Miko is off-field, her fox totems will remain active and consistently deal Electro DMG.

4PC Gilded Dreams

Consider using Gilded Dreams over Golden Troupe if Yae Miko drives your reactions. At 2 pieces, Gilded Dreams increases Elemental Mastery by 80 points. With 4 pieces, Gilded Dreams will grant the wielder buffs within 8 seconds after triggering an Elemental Reaction. These buffs vary depending on the Elemental Types of the other characters in your party.

For every character with the same Elemental Type as the wielder, the wielder’s ATK increases by 14% per character. For every character with a different Elemental Type than the wielder, the wielder gains 50 Elemental Mastery points for each different character. Each buff can stack up to 3 times and can be triggered once every 8 seconds. The wielder does not need to be on the field for the effect to be triggered.

2PC Golden Troupe + 2PC Thundering Fury

This is a good mix if you’re still farming for Artifacts. Golden Troupe will grant a 20% for Elemental Skill DMG while Thundering Fury will increase Electro DMG by 15%.

You can also try the 2-piece set for Wanderer’s Troupe or Gilded Dreams for Elemental Mastery.

Best Teams

Put Yae Miko on a team where she can trigger reactions through her Elemental Skill. As a Sub-DPS, she will never be on the field for long. You mostly need her to set up her totems.

Yae Miko does best on Aggravate, Overload, and Electro-Charged teams. If you have the Raiden Shogun, she and Yae Miko make a fantastic pair.

Reaction Premium Team F2P Team Aggravate/Quicken Alhaitham

Nahida

Zhongli Dendro Traveler

Collei

Kuki Shinobu Overloaded Raiden Shogun

Yoimiya

Chevreuse Fischl

Chevreuse

Bennett Electro-Charged Raiden Shogun

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Kaedehara Kazuha Xingqiu

Kuki Shinobu

Sucrose

