Genshin Impact: How to Ascend Xiao

It's time to return to Liyue for the Lantern Rite...and to ascend Xiao. Get ready to climb some mountains and fight a giant rock toad. Again.

Is it Xiao time? I think it’s Xiao time.

Just in time for the 2023 Lantern Rite, Xiao returns to join the Traveler once again in lighting up the sky. Wait, he doesn’t like crowds, right? Never mind. But he is available on the limited banner for the fourth time.

Ushering in Genshin Impact’s Version 3.4 update, Xiao and Alhaitham will be vying for your Primogems. Xiao is an Anemo Polearm character, best used as a Main DPS. So if you’re in the market for a Main DPS Swirl character, get Xiao on your team.

Regional Specialty: Qingxin

The Qingxin is a white flower, found on the peaks of Liyue’s mountains. The best places to find it are Minlin and Wuwang Hill. Specifically, narrow your search in Minlin to Huaguang Stone Forest, Mt. Aocang, Mt. Hulao, and Jueyun Karst.

If you have the Seed Dispensary, equip it before farming for Qingxin so you can get both the flower and its seeds. You can plant the seeds in your Serenitea Pot with the Luxuriant Glebe gardening patch. Qingxin takes a little under three days – two days and 22 hours – to grow.

You can buy Qingxin from Herbalist Gui in the Bubu Pharmacy. He carries 10 Qingxin and sells them for 600 Mora, so it’s 6,000 Mora for the whole stock. Babak in Port Ormos also sells Qingxin, though at a higher cost. He carries 5 Qingxin and sells them for 1,000 Mora each, so 5,000 Mora total. Both shops refresh their stock every 3 days.

Finally, if you haven’t talked to all the NPCs in Liyue yet, Qinglian at the Stone Gate will give you 3 Qingxin.

Common Boss: Primo Geovishap

Xiao needs the Juvenile Jade from the Primo Geovishap in Tianqiu Valley. You can loop this boss in on your Qingxin farming route through Minlin. Though intimidating, this boss becomes a lot more manageable with at least one Geo character on your team. Admittedly, this is a tough challenge without Zhongli’s Jade Shield. However, Noelle can be your Shield Support – her Skill will generate a shield that lasts a good amount of time. Just make sure to get the timing right, since her Skill has a long CD.

Gemstone: Vayuda Turquoise

The Primo Geovishap drops five gem series…and none of them are Vayuda Turquoise. You’ll have to go to another boss for your Vayuda Turquoise needs.

The Confront Stormterror and Joururi Workshop Trounce Domains drop Vayuda Turquoise. But if you need a faster solution, four Normal Bosses drop Vayuda Turquoise: Anemo Hypostasis, Maguu Kenki, Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network, and Setekh Wenut. Hopefully, one of your other characters needs something from any of these bosses…

Common Drop: Slime Series

To make up for the fact that you need to run between different bosses and collect Qingxin for Xiao, his common drop is the Slime series. You’ll probably have a huge backlog of these in your inventory, regardless of when you started playing. It will be a hot day in Sneznaya when you run out of Slime Condensate.

Materials by Ascension

Ascension 1 – Levels 21-40 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver 3 Qingxin 3 Slime Condensate 20,000 Mora

Ascension 2 – Levels 41-50 3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment 10 Qingxin 15 Slime Condensate 2 Juvenile Jade 40,000 Mora

Ascension 3 – Levels 51-60 6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment 20 Qingxin 12 Slime Secretions 4 Juvenile Jade 60,000 Mora

Ascension 4 – Levels 61-70 3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk 30 Qingxin 18 Slime Secretions 8 Juvenile Jade 80,000 Mora

Ascension 5 – Levels 71-80 6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk 45 Qingxin 12 Slime Concentrate 12 Juvenile Jade 100,000 Mora

Ascension 6 – Levels 81-90 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone 60 Qingxin 24 Slime Concentrate 20 Juvenile Jade 120,000 Mora