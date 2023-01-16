Genshin Impact Showcases New Dendro Character Yaoyao

Hoyoverse has shared a new trailer for the upcoming Genshin Impact character Yaoyao. The latest animated clip introduces one of the game’s newest additions to the playable character roster, who will be available as part of the incoming version 3.4 update later this week.

The trailer gives players their first proper look at Yaoyao, a young, talented and inquisitive assistant to the Streetward Rambler. Hailing from Liyue, players can get to know a bit more about the new four-star character’s backstory in the character demo trailer, which you can check out right here if you’re thinking about getting back into the world of Genshin Impact in time for the latest update.

Yaoyao is a new Dendro character that fights with a polearm and is described as “Burgeoning Grace.” Her specific talents include a four-stroke spear attack called “Toss ‘N’ Turn Spear” and a Charged Attack in which she lunges at enemies with the polearm. Yaoyao also makes use of a projectile-based attack thanks to her special “Yuegui” device.

The trailer makes Yuegui appear more like a cute companion critter, but according to Hoyoverse’s latest update on Yaoyao, this cuddly yellow backpack-dweller also adds some impressive skills to Yaoyao’s combat arsenal. In addition to looking adorable, the Yeugui appears to have the ability to help Yaoyao throw out Dendro projectiles for an AoE damage effect. Not just any projectiles though, explosive White Jade Radishes, for when you prefer your root vegetables with a bit of a kick. The Yuegui device also seems as though it can jump around while attacking enemies, which will prove additionally useful.

Players who want to try out these new skills won’t have too much longer to wait, either way. Version 3.4 of Genshin Impact is expected to go live this Wednesday, January 18. For those keen to add Yaoyao to their playable character roster, she will be available from day one of the new update, alongside fellow newcomer and Sumeru Akademiya’s Scribe Alhaitham.

Elsewhere Hoyoverse has also confirmed two additional characters that will be making their way into Genshin Impact in a future update. As confirmed on the game’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts, Pyro character Dehya and Cryo character Mika will be joining the ranks of playable heroes in the next update, version 3.5. In the meantime, players will have plenty of new content to enjoy in the most imminent update, also known as “The Exquisite Night Chimes.”

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android devices.

