While you battle your way through the yakuza that have taken over River City Girls 2, there are a lot of characters, bosses, and quests that you can take part in as you battle your way to Sabu. Buried beneath all of these quests and characters are several references to other pieces of media such as anime, film, and TV shows, some of which come with their own Achievement if players decide to partake in them. One such Achievement is called “Made Milton Proud,” a reference to the character of the same name that appears in the 1999 film Office Space. While this is an extremely easy Achievement to complete, the fact that it is a Secret Achievement can make it very easy to miss especially since the Achievement’s description doesn’t give you much in the way of pointing you in the right direction. Luckily, I can help point out exactly how and where to find complete this task and unlock this Achievement. This guide will explain how to get the Made Milton Proud Achievement in River City Girls 2.

Made Milton Proud Achievement Guide In River City Girls 2

This Achievement can be completed in the Technos region of the map, which is unlocked after defeating Provie in Uptown. Once in the building, make your way to the area called the Cubicles, which is a large office space (fitting given the film it’s referencing). Your task here isn’t tied to any mission or quest, so you won’t be pointed in the direction of this Achievement by the game itself.

What you are going to need to do to get the Made Milton Proud Achievement is to destroy every cubicle wall and computer in the room, which can be done by simply striking them enough times. Note that leaving this room will reset all the cubicles, so make sure you destroy everything in a single visit. once you have destroyed every wall and computer in the area, you will be rewarded with the Made Milton Proud Achievement in River City Girls 2.

