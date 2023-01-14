River City Girls 2: Mr. K Clue Locations | Lost Track of Time Achievement Guide

As you punch and batter your way through the streets, buildings, and towers of River City Girls 2, there are several side quests and activities that you can partake in to get bonus XP, Cash, and unique equipment. One of these Quests is known as “Mysterious Mr. K” and tasks you with finding a collection of 4 Clues scattered across the River City High School. This Quest not only gets you unique items but also unlocks the Lost Track of Time Achievement, so you are going to want to make sure you finish this investigation! With the inclusion of fake Clues, some players might need help in finding these items for Mr. K. Luckily, I am able to help with that! This guide will explain where to find all the Mysterious Mr. K Clue Locations and how to get the Lost Track of Time Achievement in River City Girls 2.

Mr. K Clue Locations In River City Girls 2

You will be able to start the “Mysterious Mr. K” Quest can be started when you reach the R.C.H.S. region after defeating Tsuiko and Blaire the Witch in Technos and Flatirons, respectively. Head to the room called Principal’s Office on the third floor of the school to meet Mr. K.

Once you talk to Mr. K, you will be tasked with finding the 4 Clues found across the school. The Clues will spawn in four specific rooms of R.C.H.S., all of which are signified by a black-and-white filter overlaying the room. There are many fake clues in the room, but all you need to do is find the real one and pick it up.

Clue #1

The first Clue is found in the School Gym area. Once inside the gym, you will need to climb the rope that is found in the top right of the room. Take the rope to the second floor and pick up the clue found at the bottom of this floor.

Clue #2

The next Clue is found in the first room of R.C.H.S. called the Checkpoint Screening. Go to the left entrance and jump up onto the shelf found against the back wall. Get up onto the shelf and pick up the suitcase that is up here.

Clue #3

Found inside the Teacher’s Break Room, you will need to break the door off the refrigerator on the left side of the room. When you destroy the door, you will find this Clue inside the fridge for you to pick it up.

Clue #4

The final Clue for this quest is in the Detention room. In the bottom left of the room, you will find Burgh, a teacher at the school, locked in a cage with a clue sitting on the ground at his feet.

Now, that you have collected all of the Clues, you can return to Mr. K to complete the quest. You will be rewarded with 5,000 XP, $225, and the Love Letter Accessory as well as the Lost Track of Time Achievement in River City Girls 2.

More River City Girls 2 Guides:

River City Girls 2: All Selfie Locations | Take Me to the Place I Love Achievement Guide | River City Girls 2: All Secret Area Locations | Funktasmical Achievement Guide | River City Girls 2: All Blueprint Locations | An Enigmatic Note Quest Guide | River City Girls 2: All Tarot Cards Locations | Autumn Moon Achievement Guide | River City Girls 2: All Cat Locations | Purr-fect Collection Achievement Guide | River City Girls 2: You Can’t Pet the Dog Achievement Guide