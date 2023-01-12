While you battle your way through the yakuza that have taken over River City Girls 2, there are a lot of characters, bosses, and quests that you can take part in as you battle your way to Sabu. Buried beneath all of these quests and characters are several references to internet memes, some of which come with their own Achievement if players decide to partake in them. One such Achievement is called “You Can’t Pet the Dog,” a reference to the popular Twitter page that tells players if they can pet dogs in certain games or not. This Achievement is not part of any quest or boss fight, so it is actually one that is very easy to miss if players aren’t looking for it. Luckily, I can help point out exactly how and where to find this reference and unlock this Achievement. This guide will explain how to get the You Can’t Pet the Dog Achievement in River City Girls 2.

You Can’t Pet the Dog Achievement Guide In River City Girls 2

You will be able to get this Achievement in the Downtown region of the game, which is unlocked after defeating Ken in Crosstown. In this area, you will find an area known as Dog Park. On the left side of this area, there is an army of barking dogs. This is where you will be able to get the Achievement.

The barking dogs serve as an environmental hazard that you can throw enemies into to do damage to them. Just as they can hurt the enemies that you fight in this area, they can also hurt you, which is how you get this Achievement. At any point in the game, you can walk into the dogs to do damage to yourself and will then unlock the You Can’t Pet the Dog Achievement in River City Girls 2.

