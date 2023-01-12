Chained Echoes: How To Find All Recruits | Max Clan Rank Guide

You’ll form more than just an adventuring party in Chained Echoes. At a certain point in the story, you’ll form a full clan and establish a base at Hermit’s Isle. With an entire facility to run, you can recruit new NPCs to upgrade your base and give your team unique benefits. Some of these recruits are easy to miss, so we’re going to run down how to find all 23 of them. Not all recruits give you special benefits, but the ones that do are invaluable. Recruits might do something silly and cosmetic, or they might increase your crystal earnings, or help give you more SP after every battle. Recruits are valuable, and if you want to fully upgrade your Clan, here’s where to find them.

Clan Recruits Locations | Hermit’s Isle Upgrade Guide

Recruits are NPCs that will agree to join your clan. After joining, they’ll appear on Hermit’s Isle. Some may provide powerful benefits. Find more recruits to reach new clan ranks and upgrade your clan.

Can be recruited after acquiring Hermit’s Isle and beginning the clan.

Recruit #1 : Pavel – Located far southwest of the World Map on a small raft. Save him. Gives one item every 1-hour of in-game time.

: Pavel – Located far southwest of the World Map on a small raft. Save him. Gives one item every 1-hour of in-game time. Recruit #2 : Falora – South of Hermit’s Isle. Gives hints pointing you toward potential new recruit locations.

: Falora – South of Hermit’s Isle. Gives hints pointing you toward potential new recruit locations. Recruit #3 : Vesta – Found on an island on the World Map, located to the north / northeast of Farnsport. Gives a counter that shows how many remaining chest, Hidden Caves, and Buried Treasures are left on the map.

: Vesta – Found on an island on the World Map, located to the north / northeast of Farnsport. Gives a counter that shows how many remaining chest, Hidden Caves, and Buried Treasures are left on the map. Recruit #4 : Bao – At the top of Mt. Rydell, near the Kortara Kondor battle. Gives a 50% chance for enemies to drop +1 SP when defeated.

: Bao – At the top of Mt. Rydell, near the Kortara Kondor battle. Gives a 50% chance for enemies to drop +1 SP when defeated. Recruit #5 : Guy – Located in New Wyrnshire. Find them on the upper level in the northern section of the city.

: Guy – Located in New Wyrnshire. Find them on the upper level in the northern section of the city. Recruit #6 : Bernd – Located in Rockbottom. Find Bernd in the house where you got a Miner’s Lunch. After reaching Max Clan Rank, he digs out a section of Hermit Isle leading to a Soul of Farnese — an item required to create an Ultimate Weapon.

: Bernd – Located in Rockbottom. Find Bernd in the house where you got a Miner’s Lunch. After reaching Max Clan Rank, he digs out a section of Hermit Isle leading to a Soul of Farnese — an item required to create an Ultimate Weapon. Recruit #7 : Delmsch – Return to Farnsport and talk to the NPC that showed you how to craft. Found by the Farnsport Bazaar. Gives you an anvil for crafting at Hermit’s Isle.

: Delmsch – Return to Farnsport and talk to the NPC that showed you how to craft. Found by the Farnsport Bazaar. Gives you an anvil for crafting at Hermit’s Isle. Recruit #8 : Tellah – Check the area to the west of the Arkant Achipelago fast-travel crystal. Found on an island accessible with Sky Armor. Gives the ability to find items in the Inventory / Deal menu.

: Tellah – Check the area to the west of the Arkant Achipelago fast-travel crystal. Found on an island accessible with Sky Armor. Gives the ability to find items in the Inventory / Deal menu. Recruit #9 : Gormit – On the Hooge, reach the east by crossing the moving platforms.

: Gormit – On the Hooge, reach the east by crossing the moving platforms. Recruit #10 : Eddie – Found on a flying airship in the west of the world map. Gives the ability to listen to music.

: Eddie – Found on a flying airship in the west of the world map. Gives the ability to listen to music. Recruit #11: Pignon – Located at the campsite in Perpetua Fields, on the path toward Leviathan’s Trench. Gives a cosmetic relaxation area after fully upgrading the Clan.

Can be recruited after reaching Act 3 – Clan Rank 2.

Recruit #12 : Murchand – Located to the west in Flandern. Gives you a shop on Hermit’s Isle.

: Murchand – Located to the west in Flandern. Gives you a shop on Hermit’s Isle. Recruit #13 : Bob – Located in the park in the west of Tormund.

: Bob – Located in the park in the west of Tormund. Recruit #14 : Archy – Found on an island covered in crystals, in the southwest of Shambala.

: Archy – Found on an island covered in crystals, in the southwest of Shambala. Recruit #15 : Kayn Sivar – Automatically encountered at the north entrance to Farnsport. Gives you the ability to customize Airship Models.

: Kayn Sivar – Automatically encountered at the north entrance to Farnsport. Gives you the ability to customize Airship Models. Recruit #16 : Linus – Located in the Tormund Underground. He’s a dog! Find him running around the tunnels. Makes random noises after recruitment.

: Linus – Located in the Tormund Underground. He’s a dog! Find him running around the tunnels. Makes random noises after recruitment. Recruit #17 : Thopas – Disguised as a Sova on a northeast island of Shambala. Gives an upgrade to mining crystal sources. All crystal sources give +1 crystal.

: Thopas – Disguised as a Sova on a northeast island of Shambala. Gives an upgrade to mining crystal sources. All crystal sources give +1 crystal. Recruit #18: Triony – Located in Farnsport, on the path to Magnolia’s Clinic. They’re fishing off the dock. Gives another Soul of Farnese after reaching Max Clank Rank.

Can be recruited after reaching Act 4 – Clank Rank 3.