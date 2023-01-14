Chained Echoes: How To Unlock All 12 Ultimate Weapons | Best Weapons Guide

Don't settle for less. Here's where to get the very best.

To overcome the challenges waiting for players in the endgame of Chained Echoes, you’ll want the very best weapons. The most powerful weapons in Chained Echoes start out totally useless — and you can find some of them early in the adventure. Rusty Weapons are useless tools that seemingly serve no purpose. It isn’t until Act 4 that their secret is revealed. By uncovering the location of a legendary Flying Smithy, you can upgrade Rusty Weapons into ultimate weapons of destruction. These are the best weapons of their class, and nothing else compares. There are 12 of these weapons total.

Below, we’ll explain how to get all 12 Rusty Weapons, and where to find the special upgrade items needed to craft ultimate weapons.

How To Craft Ultimate Weapons

To unlock Ultimate Weapons — you’ll need two components. For each Ultimate Weapon, you need a Rusty Weapon and a Soul of Farnese to upgrade it. Any Soul of Farnese can upgrade any Rusty Weapon, so save the souls for only the weapons you want to upgrade the most. Below, we’ll explain where to find all 12 Rusty Weapons and all 12 Souls of Farnese.

How To Unlock The Flying Smithy : The Flying Smithy is where you can upgrade Rusty Weapons into Ultimate Weapons. By combining a Rusty Weapon and a Soul of Farnese, you will craft the best weapon of that type in the game. Go to Nhysa Academy and travel to the office where you can also find the Elevator Key item. In this office, read a book that reveals the location of the Flying Smithy . Next, go to the World Map and travel west of Valandis . There’s a flying island here with the smithy.

: The is where you can upgrade into Ultimate Weapons. By combining a Rusty Weapon and a Soul of Farnese, you will craft the best weapon of that type in the game.

Where To Find Rusty Weapons

Once you’ve unlocked the Flying Smithy, you can start crafting Ultimate Weapons. To get started, here’s where to find all the Rusty Weapons.

Rusty Sword: Complete the ‘Into the Maelstrom’ side-quest. Found in Farnsport after Act 2 begins. Talk to Magnolia at the Floating Village and complete the short puzzle to earn the sword.

Rusty Anchor: Resort Island – Found on the beach.

Rusty Bow: Complete the ‘No Place for Happy Endings’ side-quest. Travel to Flandern and talk to Thoma after Act 4 begins. Follow the steps of the quest to Rockbottom and beyond to earn the bow.

Rusty Cards: Adventurer’s Guilde – Rewarded for defeating all Unique Monsters. Learn all monster locations here.

Rusty Greatsword: Ograne Grottos – Sold by the secret merchant at the base of Raminas Tower. Get the Elevator Key from the office in Nhysa Academy, then take the elevator in Raminas Tower to F1. Exit to Ograne Grottos to find a merchant that sells this Rusty Weapon.

Rusty Gunspear: Shambala – Located in a red chest in the northeast quadrant.

Rusty Katana: Complete the quest “Two-Winged Angel” side-quest to unlock special inventory at Norgant. To begin the quest, go to New Wyrnshire and find the quest in the northeast. This quest takes you to the Black Market and beyond.

Rusty Knuckles: Reward Board unlock. Complete 96 Chain

Rusty Rapier: Rohlan Fields – Located in a chest in the locked manor. Travel to the northwest to collect the Manor Key and access this area.

Rusty Rifle: Fiorwoods – Recruit Jack, and he will (eventually) cut down the trees at the Fiorwoods Research Camp, revealing a path to the Rusty Rifle. Jack is north of the crystal in the Research Camp.

Leonar Temple Locations: To find the Leonar Temples on the World Map, collect the Church Key (Emyprean Ruins dungeon) and use it to unlock the Church (Perpetua Fields, southeast) — inside the church, examine the painting and enter the secret chamber. Examine the tablets to find the locations of the three temples on your World Map.

Rusty Amulet: Leonar Temple (North) – Part of the Leonar Challenges quest. Found in the northern Leonar Temple.

Rusty Spear: Leonar Temple (East) – Part of the Leonar Challenges quest. Found in the eastern Leonar Temple.

Where To Find Souls of Farnese

Souls of Farnese are rare upgrade items that can transform Rusty Weapons into Ultimate Weapons. Here’s where to find them all.

Soul of Farnese #1: Rohlan Fields – Found through the Baalrut Tunnel exit. Baalrut Tunnel is accessed by collecting the Elevator Key in Nhysa Academy’s office, then using the Raminas Tower elevator to reach F1. Exit to Ograne Grottos and travel across the boat (requires Bag of Charon Coins) to reach another new area. From here, you can drop down into Baalrut Tunnel.

Soul of Farnese #2: Flower Fields of Perpetua – Buried in the desert in the southwest of the map. In the desert, follow the pointers in the sand to reach a large “X” — the soul is buried there.

Soul of Farnese #3: Narslene Sewers – Down in the lower level of Narslene Sewers that can be accessed from Baalrut Tunnel, look for a Water Handle key item. This can be used at the first section of Narslene to reach a soul.

Soul of Farnese #4: Kortara – Sold by Norgant after completing the ‘Two Winged Angel’ side-quest. Learn more about this quest from the Rusty Katana entry above. After buying the Rusty Katana, you can also purchase a Soul of Farnese.

Soul of Farnese #5: Phioran Village – Purchase the Diving Bell from the same Ograne Grottos merchant where you can buy the Golden Voucher. This is the merchant accessible after using the Raminas Tower Elevator to F1.

Soul of Farnese #6: Hermit’s Isle – Recruit Triony and reach Clan Rank 4. They’ll finally catch something.

Soul of Farnese #7: Hermit’s Isle – Recruit Bernd and reach Clank Rank 4. He’ll knock out a tunnel to this soul.

Soul of Farnese #8: Arkant Archipelago – Fly to the northwest of the map to find this soul.

Soul of Farnese #9: Complete the ‘A Little Vaction’ side-quest to earn a Soul of Farnese reward.

Soul of Farnese #10: Flower Fields of Perpetua – Located in the southwest. Look for a small root droplet puzzle you can platform across.

Soul of Farnese #11: Kortara Mountain Range – At Ryrmeier Castle, look for a red carpet on the west wall. It marks a secret path to this soul.

Soul of Farnese #12: Rewarded for completing 112 Chain on the Reward Board.

And that completes your full collection of Ultimate Weapons. Get them all — or just get the best ones for your favorite characters.