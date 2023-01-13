Chained Echoes: How To Fight The Ultimate Optional Boss | Stone Tablets Locations Guide

Want to face the ultimate challenge in Chained Echoes? At the very end, you can unleash the most difficult boss of the game — the God King — from its imprisonment. To fight it, you must access every high-level area of the endgame and defeat multiple optional bosses that are themselves very difficult. This quest sends you to multiple new and hidden dungeons, so if you love exploring everything a game has to offer, you’ll need to complete this totally optional side-quest.

How To Fight The God King | Super Optional Boss Guide

To fight the ultimate optional boss in Chained Echoes, you’ll need to reach the endgame and complete several steps — including finding six secret tablets. Before we can begin hunting down tablets, we’ll need to perform preliminary steps. Here’s what you need to do first.

To get started, we need to acquire five items — these items are required to access the highest level areas of the continent.

Elevator Key: Check the Academy of Nhysa office to collect the Elevator Key. This gives you access to the lower levels of Raminas Tower. Take the elevator in Raminas Tower to F1 to access new areas.

Bag of Charon’s Coins : Go to the northwest of Rohlan Fields to collect the Manor Key . Use this key to open the large manor in the center of the lake. Inside, you’ll acquire the Bag of Charon’s Coins . These are required to access the east area of Ograne Grottos . Use the Elevator Key at Raminas Tower and go down to F1 . Fight your way out to Ograne Grottos and travel east. You’ll need the Bag of Charon’s Coins to access the eastern area of the map.

Diving Bell : Also located in Ograne Grottos and only accessible from the Raminas Tower elevator. Use the Elevator Key and exit F1 of the tower, then travel west. Find a merchant and purchase the Diving Bell . You can also unlock a shortcut here. The Diving Bell is required to reach Phioran Isle in the Arkant Archipelago . The same merchant that sells the Diving Bell also sells the Golden Voucher . Purchase this to unlock the best possible gear for Sky Armor, sold at the Hooge merchant.

Baibai X: A key item sold by the Golbin Village merchant. The Goblin Village is located in Ograne Grottos and only accessible once you gain the Goblin Crest during the ‘A Goblin’s Dilemma‘ side-quest. Learn how to complete this side-quest here. Purchase Baibai X from the merchant.

Wygrand Mines Key: From the same merchant that sells Baibai X, you’ll also need to buy the Goblin Language Book. You can now communicate with Goblins. One of the Goblins will describe where he lost the Wygrand Mines Key. Go and pick it up to access the mines.

Once you have these three key items, you’ll be able to access most of the map and collect all six elemental tablets. The tablets are guarded by difficult optional bosses, so prepare yourself. Here’s where to find each tablet.

Earth Tablet: The first tablet is located in the east of Ograne Grottos, in an area called the Ograne Depths. The Bag of Charon’s Coins is required to access this section of the grottos via a boat. Inside the depths, follow the path to the end and defeat the boss to acquire this tablet.

Fire Tablet : In the same east area of Ograne Grottos , return to the fast-travel crystal and go north. This path leads to Baalrut Tunnel , which connects multiple major areas of the continent together. Travel north in the tunnel toward the Paomi Desert exit. From Baalrut Tunnel , if you exit to Rohlan Fields (southeast) you’ll find a Soul of Farnese .

Water Tablet : From Baalrut Tunnel , return to the center and follow the south path to the Narslene Sewers . Reach the second dungeon area of the sewers. Down below, fight to the end to collect a Water Tablet . You can also unlock a shortcut to Farnsport here. In the second area of the sewers, search for the Water Handle . Use this in the first section of the sewers to unlock a hidden Soul of Farnese .

Darkness Tablet : Unlock the Wygrand Mines with the key — this area is accessible from Rockbottom . At the lowest level, open the door to access an optional dungeon. Fight to the end to collect this tablet. To open the Wygrand Mines, you’ll need the Wygrand Mines Key . This item can be found in the Goblin Village — purchase the Goblin Language Book from the village merchant, then talk to the goblins to learn where the key was lost. Go to the location to collect it and you’ll be able to enter the miens.

Light Tablet: Northeast of the map in Perpetua Fields, use Baibai X to open a path to an optional dungeon. Defeat the boss at the end of the path to earn the tablet.

Wind Tablet : Travel to the northeast of the world map. In the ocean, you can encounter an optional super boss called Krakun . Defeat the boss to access a shipwreck that contains this tablet. This is a Sky Armor battle, so make sure to stock up with the Golden Voucher at the Hooge .

With all six tablets, travel to the west section of Ograne Grottos. This is where you’ll find the chamber with six slots. Place all six tablets, and the door to the optional super boss will open. Goodluck defeating it — this is the most difficult challenge in the game.