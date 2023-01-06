Chained Echoes: How To Farm Crystals & Augment Your Gear | Fast Crystals Guide

Chained Echoes is the surprise hit JRPG of 2022 and 2023 — a critically acclaimed, massive indie RPG with an expansive cast of characters that players can’t stop praising. Chained Echoes scratches a very specific itch for JRPG fans looking for old-school charms and beautiful pixel graphics. Chained Echoes isn’t just a throwback to SNES classics, it has modern twists like the ability to augment your weapons and armor. By collecting rare items called crystals you’ll be able to enhance your gear. By the end of the game, you’ll be starving for as many crystals as you can afford.

Crystals are totally optional, but it is very nice to stock up. And there is a way to easily stock up on the specific type of crystal you want. You’ll need to visit a certain item with a certain character, then you can farm infinitely for crystals. This isn’t the fastest method to hunt them down, but it is one of the simplest. If you just want lots of crystals in the later acts of the story, this is the simplest way to get it done.

How To Get More Crystals | Farming Guide

This method is only available in Act 4 and after you gain the ability to fly. At this point in the story, you’ll be able to visit a specific island with easy-to-find Crystal Sources. Crystal Sources will eventually respawn, and by acquiring a specific recruit you’ll be able to select what type of crystal appears from sources. This makes upgrading much easier and farming less random — you can select the crystal type you need and ignore the rest. Before we get started, here’s where to find that recruit. There’s also a recruit that increases the number of Crystals dropped by a Crystal Source. Also, very important.

How To Recruit Thopas : Shambala – Located on an island in Shambala , accessible in Act 3 . Go to an island in the northeast to find him pretending to be a Sova. Thopas gives you an extra +1 Crystal whenever you mine a Crystal Source .

How To Recruit Bernd’s Wife : Rockbottom – At Rockbottom , you’ll need to visit a place to get a Miner’s Lunch . In the same area you can recruit Bernd . After reaching Clan Rank 3 in Act 4 , return to Rockbottom and you can recruit his wife . Bernd’s Wife allows you to select the type of Crystal that appears at a Crystal Source node .

With Bernd’s Wife on your team, you can select what type of crystal you want to farm. Now we’re ready to start farming for real. Here’s the best possible farming location.

Best Crystal Farming Location : Isle of Messages – Go to the island to the south of Shambala . It is accessible from your airship. There are multiple Crystal Sources here you can farm. Crystal Sources respawn after 30 minutes . You can either farm other locations, or just wait for more crystals to appear.

And that’s it! There are many more locations you can farm, but if you have the right recruits and the right spot, you can easily stock up on crystals — plenty to take on the ultimate bosses of your adventure.