11 Best Games of December 2022

December is always a unique month as it’s the month that brings in the Christmas rush and that means that there are often games that try to bank off that by having big releases. But what ones stand out?

#11 The Callisto Protocol

We’re starting with The Callisto Protocol because it was meant to be the “major release” of December and be the “next big action-horror game.” But the problem was that this didn’t turn out to be the case.

It was a serviceable game, and it did have its moments, but it didn’t live up to the potential that many had hyped up for it. Many have said that it tried to do “too much with the horror” to the extent that it made the players numb to what was happening.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try it yourself, but it’s something you should go in knowing it might not meet expectations.

#10 Dwarf Fortress

Dwarf Fortress is a unique game that blends many genres for you to enjoy. For example, it’s both a worldbuilder, a roguelike, and a game that embraces the concepts of doing better with each new “generation” you partake in.

You’ll start as the head of a Dwarven kingdom and attempt to expand them across a procedurally-generated world with numerous dangers and almost no limits on what might happen. Do your best to keep your Dwarves happy and healthy because the world will bring them down.

When they eventually die out, start anew with the knowledge that you have and see what you can do in the next version of the world!

#9 Choo-Choo Charles

Do you have a fear of trains? If so, then Choo-Choo Charles is a title you’ll want to avoid like the plague. The game features you in a world where a deadly train known as “Charles” roams the tracks, and you’re the only one who can beat him.

But not at first. You must go through quests across a mysterious land and build up your train so that you can take on this monster in combat. Once you’re fully loaded and ready for bear, take on Charles in a 1-on-1 duel to the death!

Whether you beat him or not will depend on how much you did in the lead-up to the fight.

#8 Chained Echoes

In a land torn apart by war, only a group of heroes can save all that is within it. You are the head of that group and must travel across the land to end the strife between three kingdoms caught up in an intense war.

The game is meant to invoke the feeling of the old-school JRPGs of the SNES era. You’ll enjoy the old-school look as you travel the world and see the different places that fill the place with life.

With a deep story that’ll take you up to 40 hours to see through and epic battles to watch unfold, you’ll have your hands full with Chained Echoes.

#7 Ixion

In Ixion, humanity has put itself to the mercy of space as it departs Earth in search of a new planet to call home. The problem is that soon into their journey, the space station they are in is set adrift, and now it’s up to you to save all aboard in more ways than one.

Via your station, you’ll do your best to keep the population safe and to use what you have to solve problems. You’ll also send ships into space to find planets, locate resources, and more.

Your actions have consequences, so be sure you’re comfortable with your choices before making them.

#6 High on Life

What happens when an alien cartel decides that humanity is their next “gateway drug?” Well, you have to stop them, of course! But that won’t be easy for you since you’re not precisely “hero material.” But fear not! You’ll get a bunch of unique alien weaponry that just so happens to be alive!

Talk with these guns are you travel across the cosmos to stop the cartel and gain a reputation as an incredible bounty hunter!

You’ll head to various locations and put your skills to the test, all the while hearing from the guns and witnessing the comedy that is about to drop.

#5 Knights of Honor II: Sovereign

If you desire an extensive experience to help you enjoy your time gaming, then get Knights of Honor II: Sovereign. The game puts you in a living, breathing representation of Europe and puts you on the throne of a kingdom.

You’ll have 200 different thrones to choose from, so see which one works best for you, then start your journey as a ruler. It won’t just be about building up your kingdom and fighting in battles. You’ll make decisions that will affect your realm in the coming times.

Choose your court to advise you, then lead your kingdom to the status you feel it deserves. What will Europe look like when you’re done with it?

#4 Need for Speed Unbound

Are you ready for your next big racing experience? Need for Speed Unbound will put you into a 4-week racing circuit and have you try to conquer The Grand. You’ll start at the bottom of this racing world and have to scratch and claw your way to the top.

Take your earnings to trick out your car and make it what you need it to be. Make it fresh, stylish, and, most importantly, fast. But be warned! The better you do in the competition, the more the police will come after you in the streets.

If you have the “need for speed,” get the latest title in this franchise and see what you’re made of.

#3 Marvel’s Midnight Suns

It’s honestly a bit poetic that a comic book title is on this list because of the very unique year comic book properties have been having across the major brands.

Thankfully, Marvel’s Midnight Suns lives up to the hype and delivers a fun strategy-based action title featuring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

When a supernatural threat challenges the Marvel Universe, the Avengers must bring in a new warrior to help fight the monsters to come—utilizing turn-based strategy tactics mixed with a card-based battle system to maximize your team of three and secure victory!

Plus, you can build up your relationships with the various Marvel characters and learn more about them!

#2 Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

If you need something to enjoy while you wait for the second part of FFVII’s remake to come out, why not look at the prequel that just got upgraded?

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a remaster/remake of the PSP game that helped tell the origin story of all that would come in the beloved RPG. You play as Zack Fair, a member of SOLDIER who gets wrapped up in much bigger events than he realizes.

The graphics are the biggest improvement to the title, but other elements are improved, too, like the battle system. If you’ve never played the prequel before, now’s the time.

#1 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PS5 Release)

There was a lot for fans of The Witcher to be excited about in December. First, the game’s PC version got the next-gen update that wowed many, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition came out on PS5.

The third entry starring Geralt of Rivia was already an incredible title with loads of content for players to enjoy. But now, with the next-gen update? It’s prettier than ever and features many quality-of-life improvements for fans to sink their teeth into.

So whether you’re a returning player or someone just diving in, you have quite the adventure ahead.