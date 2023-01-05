Layers Of Fear Will Be Something New Entirely And Is Not Connected To Previous Games

Bloober Team’s Layers of Fear series has been a labor of love for the studio since the series’ first game was released on February 15th, 2016. The new title set to be released at some point in 2023 is set to be a completely different type of game and is not part of the previously established series.

Having been announced at the latest Summer Game Fest, Layers of Fear “will be based on a completely new concept: It will blend the best elements of Layers of Fear and Layers of Fear 2 with new gameplay mechanics and a never-before-seen story,” according to Chief Marketing Officer at Bloober Team, Anna Jasińska.

In an interview with DreadXP Anna noted:

No, this is not Layers of Fear 3. We have come up with a brand-new name. The slight nuances in spelling subtly hint to us that we have something fresh coming. Layers of Fears is a completely new video game concept. It fuses the best elements of Layers of Fear 1 and Layers of Fear 2 with new gameplay mechanics, topped with an all-new storyline never seen before. We wrapped all the best stuff together and created an ultimate, overarching story for the whole Layers franchise. Something like this never happened before in the game industry, and we call it “reimagination”. Chief Marketing Officer at Bloober Team – Anna Jasińska

However, Anna was quick to reassure fans that there would be something there for returning fans of the previous two games:

A new storyline and spiced-up gameplay await—longtime fans will find the latter refreshing. The connecting narrative between Layers of Fear 1 and Layers of Fear 2 will be felt by players familiar with the two games as they see how seemingly unrelated stories interweave. The new chapters in the game will show how the aforementioned titles blend into one complete magnum opus. As for new fans, they will experience all the best things that define the Layers franchise without feeling lost in the plot. Chief Marketing Officer at Bloober Team – Anna Jasińska

This is certainly exciting news for both fans of the series and those looking to jump into the game when it releases later this year. This new information combined with Bloober Teams’ new venture into using Unreal Engine 5 is sure to produce a horror experience that many will love. DreadXPs full interview with Anna also provides some great insight into what the team is working on which you can check out here.