Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best 556 Icarus Class

When it comes to building your Call of Duty: Warzone 2 loadout, there are a lot of options. As a result, it can be difficult to decide what to use. Currently, light machine guns are at the center of the long range meta and you may be considering using the 556 Icarus in your next match. Look no further as this guide has got you covered with the best Warzone 2 556 Icarus class

With the right attachments, the 556 Icarus can be a powerful primary weapon to take to Al Mazrah. This class will significantly improve the accuracy and damage range of the light machine gun.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best HCR 56 Class | Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: How to Unlock the Chimera Assault Rifle | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Sakin MG38 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best RAAL MG Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best M16 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Lachmann-556 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Kastov 545 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2: Best Kastov 762 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best TAQ-56 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best RPK Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Change the Color of Your Ping | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Strongholds and Black Sites Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to get Your Loadout Drop | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Interrogate Enemies | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How Does the New 2v2 Gulag Work? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Every Vehicle in Al Mazrah |

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 556 Icarus Class

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel

FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Optic: Aim OP-V4

Firstly, the Echoless-80 muzzle is useful in providing you with sound suppression, while getting your class off to a strong start with raised damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness. Equipping this alongside the FTAC Coldforge 16″ barrel which also boosts your damage range and bullet velocity will make the gun more effective at further ranges.

Next up, the FTAC Ripper 56 will ensure your hard hitting bullets are staying on target. This attachment will see you experience greater recoil control and stability. The Sakin ZX Grip continues to reinforce this by bumping up your recoil control even further. Last but not least, the Aim OP-V4 is a reliable optic for taking down your opponents.

As the 556 Icarus is best suited to long range battles in Warzone 2, you’ll want to pair it with a gun that packs a punch in close-quarter combat. The fast-firing Fennec is currently at the top of the close range meta.