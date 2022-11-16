Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to get Your Loadout Drop

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is now live and you can jump into the action on the new Al Mazrah map. As you explore the points of interests, you’ll be able to complete an objective at strongholds, battle for a second chance in the gulag, and more. Loadout drops are back for Warzone 2, but how you get your hands on them has changed.

Following suit with the original Warzone, loadout drops in Warzone 2 contain a primary and secondary weapon, lethal equipment, tactical equipment, and a perk package of your choice. This time around, you choose a total of four perks from the base, bonus and ultimate category.

How to get your loadout in Warzone 2?

In Warzone 2, you can’t visit a buy station and purchase your loadout like you could in the previous iteration of the battle royale. However, a loadout drop will randomly drop as the match progresses. Notably, the random loadout drop can be used by anyone and they aren’t assigned to certain squads, so you may have to fight over it with other teams.

Next, you can earn your loadout by clearing a stronghold. At the end of the first circle collapse, three strongholds will appear around Al Mazrah. The first team to arrive at a stronghold has to defuse the bomb before the timer runs out. Also, you’ll be faced with AI Combatants that you’ll have to take down. For completing a stronghold, you’ll be granted a temporary loadout and your entire squad will be able to access their pre-built weapons.

