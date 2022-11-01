Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a huge list of weapons that you can take into battle and also has a deep weapon customization system that can see players creating some pretty unique loadouts. While players can spend hours creating the weapon that fits them, many are going to want to know what makes a gun as powerful as it can possibly be. One such weapon is the Kastov-74u, which many players might recognize as the AK-74U. This Assault Rifle has as quickly been labeled as one of the best guns in the early days of the new FPS title, so it would be for the best to know of some of the best loadouts for the weapon. This guide will provide a breakdown of one of the best loadout for your Kastov-74u Assault Rifle in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Best Kastov-74u Loadout In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The important thing to note is that the new attachment system in Modern Warfare 2 is different than previous installments that will require you to experiment with other weapons to really get the class that you want. As you are putting together your best Kastov-74u build, just know that you will need to use a few other weapons to get the attachments they provide to make this loadout as strong as possible.

The unique selling factor of the Kastov-74u is that it has the mobility, close-range effectiveness, and compact size similar to an SMG with all the punch and power of an Assault Rifle. As we build our loadout for this gun, we will focus on recoil control and will use attachments to make those close-range engagements as in your favor as they possibly can be.

BR209 Barrel Unlocked at Kastov-74u Level 11. While Bullet Velocity and Recoil Control take a bit of a hit, this barrel will make your Movement Speed even greater and will provide your Aim Down Sight Speed with a decent boost. The Echoline GS-X Muzzle is unlocked at Level 3 with the M4. This will keep the recoil much more consistent and manageable by providing you with Recoil Smoothness. The added benefit of this Suppressor is that the weapon will be much quieter and your red dot won’t appear on the compass at the top of the screen when you shoot. The tradeoff is that your damage range is cut down a bit, but the Kastov-74u excels at close range anyway, so this shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

FSS Sharkfin 90 is the Underbarrel we are going to use for our build thanks to its lack of negatives and improved aiming stability, giving you a more consistent sight placement when you are aiming. This grip also comes from the M4, unlocking at Level 6. As I said the grip has no negatives and will provide you with increased Aim Stability, meaning there is less sway when you are aiming down sights.

Moving on to the Rear Grip section, the Ivanov ST-70 Grip could be the difference in a gunfight as it gives you greater resistance to flinch, allowing you to remain on target better when hit by an opponent. This attachment comes from the Kastov 762 and is unlocked at Level 8. The final attachment I would suggest is the KSTV-RPK Factory Stock, which comes with a list of negatives but is still a great addition thanks to its positives. You will unlock this stock at Level 6 on the Kastov 762 and while it will negatively affect a lot of your movement speed as well as your ADS Speed, it will make both your Recoil Control and Aiming Stability better. With the Echoline GS-X providing you with better recoil smoothness, this stock will be able to make up for the Recoil Control debuff from the BR209 and keep your aim straight and manageable.

While these are great attachments that bring that greatly improve the Kastov, there are a few others that I could also work to your benefit. The Kastov-74u, like many of the weapons that come from the Kastovia platform, have really strong iron sights that a good enough that I wouldn’t waste an attachment slot on adding one. Other viable replacements to the attachments that are equipped include the Markeev R7 Stock, unlocked at level 9 of the Minibak. This attachment is basically the inverse of the RPK Factory as it will lessen your Recoil Control ut will improve your movement and ADS speeds. You can also look to release the Echolone GS-X for something with a little more punch like the FX Crown. The Merc Foregrip could also be a good replacement for the Sharkfin as it will give you a little more Recoil Steadiness and Control at the cost of some mobility and ADS Speed.

For the other attachment sections that aren’t used in the current build, we take a look at the Magazine. The 45-Round Magazine is a great addition to the build as it can get you 1 or 2 more kills when you get the drop on the group as will provide you with an extra 15 bullets before needing to reload. A good addition that many other builds have suggested, you will need to be aware of the negatives to your ADS, Movement, and Reload Speeds, especially if you are keeping the RPK Factory Stock. The 1MW Laser Box is also a great laser sight that can improve your hipfire without any downsides.

