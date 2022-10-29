A badge of honor that many Call of Duty players have worn with pride is their Kill-to-Death Ratio. Not only is it something that tells really good players that they are out-slaying the competition, but it is also a very useful tools for new or improving players to see that growth firsthand as they watch the number slowly but surely tick upwards. Now, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the newest title in the long-running FPS franchise and players want to know how to check this all-important statistic. The answer, however, will likely disappoint. This guide will let you know if you can check your K/D ratio and how to do it in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How To Check Your K/D In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

When you’re playing a multiplayer game of Modern Warfare 2, you can pull up the scoreboard to see your kills and a few other stats, but you can not see your deaths during the match. You will be able to check how many deaths you had in a match when the game finishes and the final scoreboard is shown, with certain modes like Team Deathmatch, which focuses on your team’s ability to kill opponents, will show your K/D for that match on that final scorecard.

While some modes will allow you to see your K/D at the end of a multiplayer match, this will only give you your K/D for the match that you just completed. In years past, you would be able to check your overall K/D ratio for your entire playtime within a Call of Duty game by checking your Combat Record in the “Barracks” menu as this was where your stats were kept. At the time of writing, however, there is no Barracks or Combat Record menu in Modern Warfare 2. This means that there is no in-game way to track your overall K/D ratio as of now.

The Barracks and Combat Record could be added in a future patch of the game, so this article will be updated to reflect any new information announced regarding those systems.

