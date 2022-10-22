Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- All Safe Codes and Locations | Gentleman Thief Achievement / Trophy Guide

There is an Achievement / Trophy in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 called “Gentleman Thief” which tasks you with channeling your inner Arsene Lupin and stealing from three safes found throughout the campaign. Each safe comes with a combination that you will need to search the environment to discover, with your reward for opening them being some sort of unique and powerful weapon. Finding these safes and codes can be pretty hard if you don’t know where to look, so I am here to help with that! This guide will show players where to find and how to open the three safes and unlock the Gentleman Thief Achievement and Trophy in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Gentleman Thief Achievement / Trophy Guide In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

As said before, there are three safes that you can find in the game’s campaign. The first safe is found in the 11th mission titled “El Sin Nombre” with both the second and third safes found in Mission 13, “Alone.”

El Sin Nombre Safe

You will need to play through the mission until you reach the point where you are undercover in El Sin Nombre’s villa. You will want to find Diego’s bedroom to find the game’s first safe. Make your way to the second floor of the villa and head to the hallway to the left of the spiral staircase that takes you from the first floor to the second. This hallway is where you are directed to steal Diego’s keycard, but the room that Diego is in is not his bedroom. From the room that Diego is in, head to the opposite end of the hallway to find his bedroom and the safe, which can be found in the closet.

To the left of the door, you will find a painting on the wall of a man named Lazar Salgado with a date written beneath him. The date is 02/02/2019. This is the code for the safe. head over to the safe and enter 02/02/19 to open the safe, where you will find Armor Platings and a shotgun.

Alone Safe #1

Next up is the first safe found in Alone, which sees players scavenging for supplies to survive an overwhelming force. As you make your way through the houses of Las Almas, you will come across a restaurant that you enter from the top floor after opening a door that has a banging on the other side which is revealed to be a dying man. Once through this door, you will find yourself on the second floor of this restaurant. Turn to the left and head to the door with the “No Entry” sign on it. You will need a prying tool to open this door. This will take you into an office that has a safe. The code for the safe is found on the calendar hanging above the desk. The calendar is open to October 2020, with the date of October 10 circled with “40th” written above it. The code on the safe is the date that this anniversary celebrated, so it would be October 10, 1980. Enter 10/10/80 to open the safe and find a silenced Desert Eagle and a throwing knife.

Alone Safe #2

The final safe in the campaign is found in the mechanic shop close to the previous safe. From that safe, head down to the first floor of the restaurant and go to the left. Once outside you will find the mechanic shop. Head to the room on the opposite side of your entrance to find the safe as well as the code.

Go to the left of the rightmost car in the garage to find a laptop with a series of numbers on them. The number that we want to focus on is the one that follows the phrase “Al fondo del garage.” The number is 376080. Break this number up into a trio of double-digit numbers and you will get 37/60/80. This is the code to the final safe, which is where you will find a crossbow and another throwing knife.

Open all three of these safes and you will unlock the Gentleman Thief Achievement / Trophy!

