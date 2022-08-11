Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Play the Beta | Dates and Platforms

As we are nearing the end of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s life cycle, fans of the franchise are looking ahead to Infinity Ward’s next entry, Modern Warfare 2. The game was revealed on June 8 as we welcomed back the members of Task Force 141. Also, we have been treated to a taste of some gameplay when the Dark Water campaign mission was shown off at Summer Game Fest. Now, Infinity Ward has recently shared the dates for when the Modern Warfare 2 beta will go live on each platform. Here is everything you need to know about getting your hands on it.

The Modern Warfare 2 beta will kick off in September and it will run across two different weeks. When you can jump into the action-packed beta depends on the platform you play on and whether you have early access or not.

Modern Warfare 2 beta dates and platform

September 16-17 (PlayStation early access)

September 18-20 (PlayStation open access)

September 22-23 (Xbox and PC early access, open access on PlayStation)

September 24-26 (Open access for all platforms)

When the period of PlayStation exclusivity ends, the beta will feature crossplay and you will be able to join players across different platforms. Notably, PC players will be able to play on the usual Battle.net launcher or Steam for the first time since 2017. If you want to get early access to the Modern Warfare 2 beta, all you have to do is pre-order the full game. Modern Warfare 2 will fully launch on all platforms on October 28.