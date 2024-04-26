Slime Rancher 2 Will Remain In Early Access With PS5 Release

Slime Rancher 2 first entered the marketplace in 2022 as an early-access game. Players could play this adventure game on either PC or the Xbox Series X/S platforms. That means if you were rocking the PlayStation 5, you were out of luck. But that’s going to change! It’s officially been confirmed that Slime Rancher 2 will land on the PS5.

Monomi Park, the developers and publishers of this game, has unveiled that a PlayStation 5 release of the game is coming on June 11, 2024. With that said, it’s noted that if you pre-purchase the upcoming Slime Rancher 2, then you will gain access to the title a bit earlier on June 7, 2024. So that’s great news for fans of the Slime Rancher franchise who have been left waiting on the sidelines since the sequel released.

We know this game will contain all of the previous content updates and will receive future content as the team works on its full release. After speaking with the folks at Monomi Park, we don’t have a full release date set yet. Instead, this upcoming launch of Slime Rancher 2 will continue to see the game remain on early access.

It's official: Slime Rancher 2 is coming to PS5 along with an exclusive in-game item!



Players can pre-order the game today and play early on June 7th at 10AM PDT. General access opens up on June 11 at 10AM PDT.



PS5 pre-order 💙 https://t.co/1UMyeWxLnZ pic.twitter.com/LxlBKNywY3 — Slime Rancher (@slimerancher) April 25, 2024

If you haven’t caught the game before, players are stepping into the role of Beatrix LeBeau. Players will become ranchers who take their leave from planet Earth. Settled in on a new planet, Beatrix will build up a ranch based around slimes. You’ll wander the land, uncover ancient technology, gather resources, and find new slimes.

Again, players interested in trying Slime Rancher 2 out can do so right now on PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 owners can mark their calendars for a June 11, 2024 release. In the meantime, you can view a trailer for the game in the video we have embedded below.