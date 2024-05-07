Sea of Thieves Gets First Update After Last Month’s PS5 Release

The game recently celebrated 40 million players on Xbox and PC.

Following its release on PlayStation 5 last month, Sea of Thieves has just received its first update. While not a huge patch, it addresses some irritating gameplay issues and improves the game’s performance on Xbox platforms.

The biggest issue Update 3.0.0.1 addresses is a problem with the Megalodon and its unwillingness to fight against players. Some changes have also been made to the War Chest and Pirate Emporium.

Check out the complete patch notes for Sea of Thieves Update 3.0.0.1 below:

Fixed Issues

Gameplay

Crews engaging a Megalodon should no longer find that it suddenly becomes passive and leaves the encounter. Be prepared to fight!

Players are no longer able to get into a state where they can rapidly throw many throwing knives faster than intended.

Shooting a ranged weapon at a player holding a Gunpowder Barrel should now consistently hit and detonate the barrel first, rather than sometimes hitting the player behind it.

The War Chest

Players firing a Bone Caller at Skeleton Ships should now progress the Skeleton Squared Commendation.

Pirate Emporium

The Blow Bubbles Emote has now had its price corrected from 249 to 149 Ancient Coins. Players who purchased the emote at the incorrect price will be reimbursed 100 Ancient Coins.

Performance and Stability

Players on Xbox attempting to play Sea of Thieves before the full game package has been installed should no longer experience instability during play.

Season 12, released alongside the PlayStation 5 release, added new weapons and items, along with a new ship-to-ship combat option and new seasonal rewards.

First released for PC and Xbox One in March 2018, Sea of Thieves was released on PlayStation 5 on April 30, 2024, making it Rare’s first game to be released on a PlayStation console.