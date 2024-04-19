Spider-Man 2 Has Received An Update

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has officially received a new update that is ready for players to download. This update contains many bug fixes and other improvements which were requested to be fixed have been resolved. The developers, Insomniac has launched a brand new chapter for the game back in October, and the game has been doing great ever since.

However, over the past few months, the developers have been spending time to work on the game and smooth out its issues that they have learned about over the time the game has been launched. The last big update came in March, which brought a whole new Game Plus according to GameRant.

The update brought many new features, the ability to replay some of the story missions being one of them, some new special bonus challenges and features as well. The latest update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has officially been announced and released, it being version 1.002.002. One glitch had to do with Andrew Garfield’s suit where the mask became unnecessarily wavy for no reason and players wanted this glitch fixed. Another issue was players save data disappearing which was also resolved in this update too.

There is a whole list of things updated and fixed in this update which can be read below in the patch notes.

Suit Fixes

Addressed an issue where masks and lenses on certain suits would appear wavy, notably on the Amazing 2 Suit

Addressed an issue where the webbing on the Classic Suit appeared blurry

Addressed an issue where Peter’s Hellfire Gala would have glowing lights around the mask

Addressed an issue where an orb of light would appear on Peter’s Iron Spider Suit

Game

Addressed an issue where some users’ save data would disappear, notably after v. 1.002.000

Addressed an issue where the game would prompt users to start a new game instead of continuing their current NG+ save file

Addressed an issue where the sun would move across the sky when using the “Sunset” Time of Day setting

Addressed an issue where the Charge Jump tutorial prompt wouldn’t show up when avoiding the security guard in the “Roll Like We Used To” flashback mission

Addressed an issue where the L1+R1 prompts wouldn’t show up to pick up Dima’s steak in NG+

Addressed an issue where the duffle bag would show skin/suit damage

General

Addressed environmental textures/bugs in the open world

Add general stability improvements to address common crashes and performance hiccups

Accessibility

Addressed an issue where accessibility presets would reset any additional customizations on death, restart, or reloading checkpoint

Addressed missing High Contrast shaders during the EMF Prospect Park Bee Drone mission

Addressed an issue where the screen reader would automatically turn off when selecting a New Game save slot

Addressed an issue where the screen reader would not properly read certain text, including confirmation windows, the initial shortcut menu on setup, 120hz display mode confirmation, and more

Added Skip Puzzle option to the tether puzzle in Make Your Own Choices

Spider-Man 2 is available on PS5, PC version coming later.