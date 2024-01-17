Modders Release Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 On PC

Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the big heavy hitters for the Sony PlayStation platforms. PlayStation 4 saw the release of the first installment from Insomniac Games. It was such a big hit that it didn’t take long before they released Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Then, fast forward a bit, and we saw the official Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launch into the marketplace. That had quite a few fans eager to pick up a PlayStation 5 console alone to experience this game. Unfortunately, the famed development studio that brought these games out was recently hit with a ransomware attack.

The group demanded money; otherwise, their files would be leaked online. It seems that Sony didn’t comply as a plethora of files were published online, giving players an insight into confidential content. One leaked component included files necessary to get a PC port up of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Fans are expecting Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to receive a PC port. Previous installments eventually found a port long after the games had been made available on the PlayStation console platforms. But since this ransomware attack left the port files available to modders, it didn’t take them long to get an unofficial port posted online.

Thanks to a report from Tech4Gamers, we’re discovering that modders have finished the first build of the port. If you recall, we saw snippets of the port being tested out the past month. It was missing quite a few textures, but it was working. Now, a port with everything seemingly in working condition has been released in quite a quick turnaround. Of course, this is unofficial and not legal to take, but you’ll probably see quite a few videos and posts regarding players testing the port out.

Likewise, there are bound to be some bugs and optimization issues. So, if you want a better experience, waiting on the official release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on the PC is your best bet. Meanwhile, you’ll also find that this unofficial port comes in at over 256GB of storage space requirements. At any rate, this will likely be a bit of a hit for Sony and Insomniac Games. Of course, fans might wonder if there could be a push to go through with an official PC release of the game sooner than planned.

In the meantime, if you want an official means to enjoy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the game is available right now on the PlayStation 5. Likewise, we have a Before You Buy video coverage of the title, which you can view below. But take note that this is our coverage of the official release on the PlayStation 5 platform.