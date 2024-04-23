7 Days To Die Leaving Early Access After Over a Decade

The Fun Pimps, the studio behind the beloved zombie shooter 7 Days to Die, has announced that the title would be leaving early access after almost 12 years. The 1.0 update is expected to drop in June following an experimental release in May.

Console players will also be happy to know that the game will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S with the 1.0 version. However, those who already own the legacy version will still have to purchase a new copy and saves will not carry over.

“When we first set out to make 7 Days to Die, we never thought our game would bring this much interest or have this much success,” said studio co-founder Richard Huenink. “This would not be possible without the continued support of our incredible community, who have stood by us for over a decade. 7 Days is our team’s greatest passion, and TFP will continue to make content and add new features and grow this franchise because it’s our favorite game too.”

The game will cost $44.99 following the 1.0 update, which is a significant price increase. On Steam, 7 Days to Die currently retails for $24.99, though it is currently on sale for only $5.99.

“We feel as though the quality standard of the game has gone up significantly from when the initial price was set over 8 years ago along with over a decade of content and improvements,” the FAQ reads. “We’ve looked at how others have handled leaving early access, and this is a common practice.”

Current PC owners won’t need to pay extra for the 1.0 release.

7 Days to Die was released through Early Access on Steam on December 13, 2023. It’s also available to play on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, though these versions are no longer updated.