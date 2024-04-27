Dead By Daylight Update Fixes Flashing Lights That Were A Problem

Dead by Daylight just recently received an update, which not only brought some new DLC but other content was well. However, there seems to be a bit of a problem with the update so far that is causing some to have difficulty playing the game. The developers released a statement going on about how players were expecting flashing lights or what seemed to be strobing.

The statement that was released by the developers warned players of photosensitivity according to ComicBook. This is what they said: “investigating an issue in the game that causes strobing/flashing lights, and are focused on fixing it as soon as possible. Some players may be impacted by this issue and experience discomfort from it so we recommend taking proper precautions.”

The new patch has now been released which was Patch 7.7.0A which released for Dead by Daylight on Steam and Epic Games Store for PC players. The problem is, the flashing and strobing is causing issues for players on all platforms, no matter which one they choose to use. So far that hasn’t been an update for console versions of the game yet but it should be underway we would assume.

The light seems to flash up for players for about 20 seconds and it happens almost every 2 out of 3 games that a player played. It is being reported as a “very strong flashing” as well. It is obvious that the problem needs to be solved and it is good the developers are grabbing ahold of it so quickly.