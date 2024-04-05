Dead By Daylight Could Get Five Nights At Freddy’s

Dead by Daylight is constantly getting new updates that feature new killers and victims to purchase and unlock. Recently we saw Stranger Things added to the mix, with already existing horrors characters like Scream being in the game.

Recently, a lot of developers have been pushing out surveys to their consumers to see if they are liking the games they have been putting out. Dead by Daylight was one of them, and this survey now has people wondering what other major titles might join the game. Some of the games listed in the survey were Helldivers 2 and Five Nights At Freddy’s according to Gamerant.

The Dead by Daylight team would like your feedback in a Player Satisfaction survey.

We encourage you to be as honest as possible in letting us know how you feel about the game. The information and answers provided are anonymous.



Access the survey👉 https://t.co/1Ku8O23avP pic.twitter.com/aqTBynrrCa — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) April 4, 2024

The point of this is probably to see which one would sell more, while also getting people’s overall thoughts on their game out there so they can figure out how to improve it. Dead by Daylight originally releases in 2016, and has been a title in horror that many have loved to play for endless amount of hours.

While players continue to give their feedback through this survey, we can also hope they do decide to add Five Nights At Freddy’s into the game, but so far they are just trying to get as many people as possible to fill out the form so they can get their needed feedback. But the idea of having Foxy or other Five Nights At Freddy’s characters in Dead by Daylight has all of us excited.

Day by Deadlight is be avaliable on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.