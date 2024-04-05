Palworld Update Allows Players To Find Best Pals Easier

Palworld has recently received a brand new update that has brought many new things to the game, including raids and new builds. However, they also introduced a brand new way to find the best Pals in the game. The new update is 0.2.0.6 has given new players brand new things to craft and build, one of them being an Ability Glasses.

These glasses will be great for those who want to be able to find the best Pals in Palworld sooner rather than later. On Reddit, a user discussed the new item added and exactly what it does to help players with catching Pals. The item was added in the latest update which seems to be one of the biggest ones so far for the franchise.

Pocket Pair has done amazing things so far with Palworld, and it continues with each update that comes out. These new Ability Glasses as only available In Palworld through crafting, and will require a total of 30 Refined Ingots, 20 Palladium Fragments, 10 Ancient Civilization Parts, 5 Ancient Civilization Cores.

Once a player is wearing these glasses, according to Gamerant, players will be able to see the Health, Attack, and Defense stats of each Pal on the scales which will help players get the best ones a lot easier.

Palworld is currently available on Xbox Series X/S and PC, the developers are hoping that they can soon have the game on more platforms via this article here. We hope that it will come to PS5 within the next year.