Bethesda Is Forcused On Increasing Its Output, Says Todd Howard

Bethesda has had many good games in the past but last year it had a few that were a bit rocky including Red Fall and Starfield, but the has had others that have caused fans to be excited for more including The Elder Scrolls 6 sequel coming soon and Fallout 4 which has been receiving many updates.

Recently, Todd Howard did a interview and talked about what the focus of Bethesda Game Studios is now according to VGC. “You know, they do take a long time, and so I think one of the things we’re focused on here is obviously making sure they’re of the highest quality, but also finding ways to increase our output, because we don’t want to wait that long either, right. It’s never our plan, but we want to make sure we get it right.”

Fallout 4 has had great success, especially with how amazing the TV has taken off since it released to Amazon Prime video. With that being said, it makes sense while at the same time, they are giving the game more updates and making sure it keeps its head as high as it already is.

“I would say we’ve always had those conversations,” he said. “We did a lot of things for the show. It might seem like there isn’t a big new game out, but we added content into 76 for the show. 76 has a really great map expansion that’s coming this summer with Skyline Valley. So, we look at what we’re doing with the franchise and say, do we still feel good about – I can’t reveal it now – our runway for Fallout as a franchise? When is season 2 happening? What are we doing on mobile? What are we doing on 76? What are we doing with this thing? What are we doing with this other thing? When are these landing?”

He continued by saying, “And again, if I could snap my fingers and have them all be out and ready, I would, but the main thing is how do we deliver these at a high quality level – that’s always the most important.”