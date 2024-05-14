Dead by Daylight Adding Vecna in New Dungeons & Dragons DLC

The Killer's spells have also been revealed.

During the Dead by Daylight 8th anniversary livestream, the dev team gave more details about the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons DLC. Scheduled to be released on June 3, the update will add Vecna to the Killers team along with a male or female Bard on the Survivors side. A new map will also be added to the game called the Forgotten Ruins.

It’s unclear what Vecna’s perks will be, but we do know that he’ll be voiced by Matt Mercer.

Vecna’s terrifying spells include:

Fly: Grants him flying speed for a short time, letting him pass over obstacles in his path.

Grants him flying speed for a short time, letting him pass over obstacles in his path. Flight of the Damned: Conjures flying spectral entities that pass through obstacles and cause harm to all they hit.

Conjures flying spectral entities that pass through obstacles and cause harm to all they hit. Mage Hand: Creates a ghastly, phantasmic hand that completes tasks such as holding and blocking the use of Pallets.

Creates a ghastly, phantasmic hand that completes tasks such as holding and blocking the use of Pallets. Dispelling Sphere: Creates a moving AOE sphere that reveals Survivors and disables their Magical Items

Players can choose to play as the Bards Aestri and Baermar, who boast some pretty powerful perks useful for deceiving Killers, passing skill checks, and spotting objectives.

Bard perks include:

Mirrored Illusion: Spawns a static copy of the Survivor in front of a Totem, Chest, Generator or Exit Gate for a limited time

Spawns a static copy of the Survivor in front of a Totem, Chest, Generator or Exit Gate for a limited time Bardic Inspiration: Inspires others through a stirring performance. Roll a d20 and fellow Survivors get a Skill Check buff depending on the result of the roll.

Inspires others through a stirring performance. Roll a d20 and fellow Survivors get a Skill Check buff depending on the result of the roll. Still Sight: Lets you briefly see the auras of all close by Generators, Totems, and Chests when not in motion.

The Dungeons & Dragons DLC will be available on the test servers today and will officially be released on June 3.

Dead by Daylight has attracted more than 60 million players since it was originally released for the PC in 2016.