Redfall to Receive Final Update Following Studio Closure

This comes after many speculated that all future updates had been canceled.

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced plans to close both Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks, along with the Bethesda studios Alpha Dog and Roundhouse. Following this, the future of the first-person shooter Redfall was uncertain, but it seems that one last update is on the way for the underperforming title.

According to a new post on the official Redfall X account, the game’s final patch, Game Update 4, is coming, though no window or date has been provided.

“Thank you for all your supportive messages,” the post reads. “We are working to release our final update, Game Update 4, that brings revamped Neighborhood and Nest systems, Single Player Pausing, Offline Mode, and more. We’ll provide additional details soon. Thank you all.”

In 2023, Bethesda’s head of publishing Pete Hines promised to continue work on the game following poor reception.

“Okay, we didn’t get the start we wanted, but it’s still a fun game, and we’re going to keep working on it,” Hines said. “We’re going to do 60 frames per second. We’re going to get it to be a good game because we know, as a first-party studio, Game Pass lives forever. There will be people ten years from now who are going to join Game Pass, and Redfall will be there.”

Players have voiced frustrations regarding Redfall‘s DLC–or lack thereof. The Bite Back Edition, selling for $100, included the Redfall Hero pass promising “two future heroes” that were planned to be added to the game. Unfortunately, this DLC is still missing in action, with its last official mention coming in the release notes of the game’s third update last November.

Redfall was released for PC and Xbox Series X/S on May 2, 2023.