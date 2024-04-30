Palworld Has Revealed Three New Pals For Summer Update

Palworld has been adding so much more to their early access game and it is so exciting to see what comes next with each new update. The game has been receiving good reviews since it release as players have piled into the game and made it sell milions within the first week of being released. The developers have officially announed what their newest Pals will be in one of their summer updates.

In a recent video, the update for this summer was revealed for Palworld, showing off what players can expect in the new update coming in just a few months as we can expect for summer. It was apart of Xbox’s indie showcase and it revealed a couple new Pals that would be coming to the game this year. It also reveals some new weapons as well in the video.

One Pal is what looks to be a frog wearing almost a ninja type suit, a ostrich looking bird, what might be a dinosaur that really just looks like a mushroom and a dog looking wizard. The communit manager for Pocketpair also spoke in the video saying: “We are planning to add many more new Pals. This is just a teaser of some that you will get to meet in an upcoming update!”

There is still a lot to be coming to Palworld, but so far we don’t know when we can expect a new update as of yet, but we can hope it will be soon.