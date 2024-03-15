Palworld Is About To Begin Raids

Pocketpair has been busy lately when it comes to the success of their furry little creature game featuring what is called Pals. Recently, the developers have teased that Palworld’s raid ever raid will be coming soon, featuring a Pal called Bellanoir, which is purple and black and overall looks amazing.

“A powerful evil Pal has appeared and is laying siege to the Palpagos Islands!” Pocketpair said in tweeted featuring the reveal video. “Only the most skilled Pal Tamers stand a chance against her…”

This Pal is completely new, named Bellanoir, and will be available via raid battles in the game. There isn’t much more information so far than that right now, but after watching the trailer video for this Pokemon, it definitely seems that these raids will be something exciting to participate in.

There are some other things that Pocketpair recently brought up in the next update for the game, including the fact that there will be some bug fixes and balance updates to the survival game. However, these improvements are only for the PC version of the game, and nothing has yet been stated for the Xbox version of the game.

In a recent interview, the developers at Pocketpair spoke about how they hope to bring Palworld to other platforms in the near future, such as PS5, Nintendo Switch, and even mobile. This would be a big thing for them as it will bring them even more players.

Palworld is available to play on Xbox Series X/S and PC.