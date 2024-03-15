Palworld Developers Want The Game On More Platforms

The developers of Palworld are a indie company under the name of Pocketpair, and after the release of their game, the charts have been in their favor has players continue to love their game and play it. The game has officially been out for almost two months and is still having successful reviews. The indie title that is still in early access has officially sold about 10 million copies in just a week of its launch.

While many think that the game is a copy of Pokemon, others find it to be a really fun game that involves cute little creatures. Recently, in an interview the game developers spoke about things they want to do to improve Palworld for the future.

Something that the Pocketpair discussed in their interview was that while the game has succeeded being independent, but the developers stated that they are open to possible partnership because with the fast and big growth of Palworld, it has become “too big for a studio with our size to handle.”

The Palworld developers also went on to express that they want the game to come to more platforms, as it is only on PC and Xbox currently. The developers are wanting the game to become available on platforms such as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Mobile. For now, we don’t know how long something like this would take, but with the success of the game, it would be foolish to not see it on other platforms later on.

Source.