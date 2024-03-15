CD Projekt Red Certain It Can Recapture Cyberpunk Success

In an interview with Game File, Cyberpunk 2077 game director Gabe Amatangelo voiced his confidence in his hard-working team going forward, eager to recapture the success found by the game’s expansion Phantom Liberty.

“I think what we did with Phantom Liberty is very achievable,” Amatangelo said. It comes down to the composition of the team, the talent. And, really, kind of trusting each other and believing in each other.”

Amatangelo joined the team at CD Projekt Red in 2020. Previously, he worked on Dragon Age: Inquisition and Star Wars: The Old Republic, giving him ample experience in both single-player and multiplayer titles. When he became Cyberpunk 2077‘s game director in 2021, the title had already seen a fair number of patches, and the playerbase was not pleased with the game’s disastrous release.

“The big change was just to give [the devs] more freedom, letting them just create and not have to worry about the game directors checking the box on every little thing,” he said.

When starting work on Phantom Liberty, Amatangelo focused heavily on connecting story fragments found throughout the title in an effort to complement Cyberpunk 2077‘s main story quest. “We didn’t want there to be a separation between merc V and [the] V going for the relic. In Phantom Liberty, I wanted it all to be connected,” he explained.

Last month, Amatangelo spoke with IGN about the game’s sequel, dubbed Project Orion. In early development, it’s unclear when fans can expect to see it on shelves, but if the director’s positivity is anything to go on, it’ll be a much smoother launch than its predecessor.

