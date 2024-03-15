Rumor: Spider-Man The Great Web Could Be “Part Of Something Else”

We can only hope that the ideas in this trailer reappear in a game someday.

Silknigth has shared some interesting new information on Spider-Man: The Great Web.

On Twitter, Silknigth made this seemingly anonymous comment:

“I don’t usually comment on stolen information, but asserting so decisively that an unannounced game is canceled doesn’t seem right to me.

Absolutely, developments go through many phases, and over time, they often transform into something different.

Or become part of something else.”

Upon follow up, Silknigth confirmed that this is about “Spiderman MP”, which, of course, refers to Spider-Man: The Great Web.

We had just posted about the two trailers of Spider-Man: The Great Web. Lest we forget, both these trailers come from the Rhysida ransomware leak of Insomniac Games. We are at the point where Pandora’s Box has opened and we cannot avoid talking about this game anymore, but it was worth reminding you, our dear reader, about these circumstances.

Even before these trailers came out, we learned from earlier leaks that there was a cancelled Spider-Man multiplayer game. This is only one of several casualties at Insomniac Games, which is itself a consequence of Sony’s struggles with their PlayStation business at the moment.

The trailers are very similar, and it certainly looks like one of them came after, since it had more animation. In any case, the general idea for Spider-Man: The Great Web is one where the different Spider-People from across the multiverse team up to fight their greatest enemies. It also appears to be an online multiplayer co-operative PvE game, which is a popular genre that obviously has huge mainstream appeal with the Spider-Man license attached to it.

So, Silknigt’s claims are certainly encouraging, that maybe we could see something that resembles this project pitch someday. Maybe this is what has become of that online component of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, though that may be too optimistic.

It may be the case that this title has been attached to an unannounced project, so we really won’t know what it will be until Insomniac and Sony officially announces it. Or, perhaps, the project may still look something like this, but with changes to budget and scale so that it can be more feasible and Sony can make a clearer profit off of it.

While Insomniac’s Spider-Man games are obviously popular, Sony has planned their projects poorly. They will now be more discriminating in how they handle their license, including budgeting with the Disney royalties into account, and looking for titles that will provide a clearer return on investment, so future projects will likely be smaller.

We hope we can see these ideas brought back in some way by Insomniac in the future.