Fallout TV Series First Clip Airs on Talk Show

It's short, but still enough to hold us over until next month.

During last night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, fans were treated to their first glimpse at Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout TV series during an interview with actor Walton Goggins. Goggins portrays The Ghoul in the show, set to premiere in its entirety on April 11.

In an interview with Den of Geek earlier this week, director and executive producer Jonathan Nolan made it clear that the upcoming series will not include the same story or characters as Fallout 5. Bethesda’s Todd Howard also admitted to sharing details about the elusive future title with showrunners to ensure that there will be no overlap between the two.

“Each of the games is a discrete story – different city, distinct protagonist – within the same mythology. Our series sits in relation to the games as the games sit in relation to each other,” Nolan said last month.

Co-showrunner Geneva Robertson recently spoke to SFX about the adaptation, reiterating that the goal was to create something entirely new in the Fallout universe.

“If we adapted one specific game, it would not have actually been truthful because it’s an open world game and everyone’s experience is different. So had we taken any of the setups of any of the games and just done it ‘straightforwardly’, a lot of gamers would be like, ‘That’s not the order that I played it in,'” she said.

All episodes of Amazon Prime’s Fallout TV series are slated to premiere on April 11. Unfortunately, while fans have this show to look forward to, Fallout 5 isn’t expected to release within the decade.