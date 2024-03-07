Fallout TV Show Gets Release Date, New Trailer

Call into work, because all the episodes are dropping on the same day.

Last December, fans got their first look at Amazon’s upcoming TV series based on Bethesda’s beloved Fallout series. Today, a new trailer hit the internet along with an answer to the question on everyone’s minds—the show will premiere on April 11, with all episodes hitting Prime Video on the same day.

“Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have,” reads the YouTube description. “200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

The series will star Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, and Ella Purnell, and is being produced by Amazon Studios alongside Kilter Films. Johnathan Nolan, best known for his work on the HBO series Westworld, is serving as the show’s executive producer along with Lisa Joy.

Late last year, the cast gave an interview describing what fans can expect from the series.

“This isn’t Fallout 1, 2, or 3. It is its own thing,” said Goggins to Game Informer. “It’s original content in the Fallout world. And some people have said ‘Is it Fallout 5?’ That’s way above my pay grade!

You follow good storytelling no matter where it is, and games that are being adapted into movies and TV shows right now are that way for a reason. That’s where the great stories are. And Fallout is a great story.”

The show will hopefully tide over those anxious for news about the next installment in the long-running franchise. Fallout 4 was released in 2015, and few details have been officially released detailing what’s to come.